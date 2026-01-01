GOLD/FOREX
Honest act earns expat appreciation from Abu Dhabi Police

Resident hands over lost money, praised for ethical and humanitarian values

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Brigadier Al Neyadi lauded the act as a model of honesty and civic responsibility.
@ADPoliceHQ/X

Abu Dhabi Police have recognised an Asian expatriate resident for his honesty and integrity after he handed over a sum of money he had found.

The award was presented by Brigadier Dr Hamad Abdullah Al Neyadi, Director of the Criminal Security Sector at Abu Dhabi Police, who also gave him a gift to acknowledge what he called a “responsible and commendable initiative.”

Brigadier Al Neyadi said the resident’s action reflects strong community cooperation with the police and reinforces a culture of honesty, supporting the emirate’s efforts to maintain safety and stability.

The police added that the resident had found the money and immediately reported it to Al Khalidiya Police Station, demonstrating ethical values that enhance the positive image of expatriate residents in the UAE.

The expatriate thanked the police for the recognition and praised their continuous work to encourage public cooperation while promoting safety and reassurance in the community.

Khitam Al Amir
