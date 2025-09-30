GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government

Sharjah Police honour taxi driver for returning lost phone

Benson, humbled by the recognition, expressed his gratitude to Sharjah Police

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
1 MIN READ
Sharjah Police honour taxi driver for returning lost phone
Sharjah Police

Sharjah: A small act of honesty can make a big difference. Sharjah Police recently recognized taxi driver Joseph Benson for his integrity after he returned a mobile phone accidentally left behind by a passenger attending the global conference “We Are Inclusion 2025.”

The woman had stepped out of the taxi in a rush, leaving her phone behind. When Benson discovered it, he didn’t hesitate—he immediately delivered it to the Sharjah Police office at the conference venue. Thanks to his quick action, the phone was returned to its owner within moments, sparing her unnecessary worry and stress.

Sharjah Police praised Benson’s noble gesture, highlighting how it embodies the highest standards of honesty and reflects a shared social responsibility to protect others’ property and rights. They added that actions like his serve as positive examples, inspiring a culture of awareness, accountability, and trust within the community.

Benson, humbled by the recognition, expressed his gratitude to Sharjah Police for their efforts in promoting public cooperation and strengthening the sense of security and reassurance in society.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

The “Block Your Lost/Stolen Mobile Handset” feature integrates telecom providers, state police forces, and DoT in real time.

600,000 lost phones recovered through Sanchar Saathi

59m ago2m read
Shebaz reminded delegates that Pakistan was still reeling from the 2022 floods, which caused losses exceeding $30 billion and displaced millions.

Loans no answer: World urged to honour climate pledges

2m read
The partnership was formalized through the signing of an agreement between Mansoor Rahma Alfalasi, CEO of Dubai Taxi Company and Badr Al Ghurair, CEO of Kabi, Al Ghurair Mobility, marking a significant milestone in Dubai’s journey towards smarter, more accessible, and customer-centric transport solutions.

Dubai Taxi, Kabi merge to be larger ride-hailing fleet

1m read
The female defendant is accused of arranging the false job offer and facilitating the victim’s travel. Illustrative image

Man fined Dh5,000 for hit-and-run without license

1m read