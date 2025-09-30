Sharjah Police honour taxi driver for returning lost phone

Benson, humbled by the recognition, expressed his gratitude to Sharjah Police
Sharjah: A small act of honesty can make a big difference. Sharjah Police recently recognized taxi driver Joseph Benson for his integrity after he returned a mobile phone accidentally left behind by a passenger attending the global conference “We Are Inclusion 2025.”
The woman had stepped out of the taxi in a rush, leaving her phone behind. When Benson discovered it, he didn’t hesitate—he immediately delivered it to the Sharjah Police office at the conference venue. Thanks to his quick action, the phone was returned to its owner within moments, sparing her unnecessary worry and stress.
Sharjah Police praised Benson’s noble gesture, highlighting how it embodies the highest standards of honesty and reflects a shared social responsibility to protect others’ property and rights. They added that actions like his serve as positive examples, inspiring a culture of awareness, accountability, and trust within the community.
Benson, humbled by the recognition, expressed his gratitude to Sharjah Police for their efforts in promoting public cooperation and strengthening the sense of security and reassurance in society.
