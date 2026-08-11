DAISO Japan: Your one-stop back-to-school shop with 5,000+ essentials starting from Dh3

Character-themed bags, trendy stationery and smart lunch solutions under one roof
Back-to-school shopping just got easier, more exciting and more affordable. DAISO Japan is welcoming the new school season with one of the biggest Back-to-School collections, bringing together more than 5,000 school essentials under one roof, with prices starting from just Dh3.00.
From school bags and stationery to lunch essentials, creative supplies and clever everyday solutions, DAISO Japan makes it easy for parents and students to get ready for the new academic year without stretching the budget.
One of the highlights of this year’s collection is DAISO Japan’s wide selection of backpacks, trolley bags, 3-in-1 and 5-in-1 school bag sets, featuring characters kids know and love.
The collection includes Hello Kitty, Kuromi, K-Pop, Disney Princesses, Frozen, Stitch, Spider-Man, Batman, Toy Story and many more, giving children plenty of options to match their personalities and favourite characters.
The multi-piece sets offer parents a convenient way to pick up several school essentials at once. Selected sets include a school bag, lunch bag or lunch box, water bottle and pencil case, with many sets priced at around Dh99 and other options available up to Dh149.
For students who love colourful and stylish stationery, DAISO Japan has plenty to discover. This season’s range combines practicality with trendy colours and playful designs, making everyday school supplies a little more exciting.
Parents and students can shop pen and pencil sets, sharpeners, eraser sets, highlighters, markers, folders, staplers, scissors, pencil cases, notebooks, LCD writing tablets, electric erasers and much more.
For creative students, the collection also features paints, acrylic paints, colouring and craft supplies, offering plenty of options for school projects, art classes and creativity at home.
DAISO Japan has also expanded its lunch-time range with spacious and convenient lunch bags, lunch boxes, bottles and accessories designed for busy school days.
The collection goes beyond the basics with clever solutions that can make preparing school lunches easier for parents. These include ice packs to help keep food cool inside lunch bags, as well as small food moulds and cutters in fun shapes that can turn everyday snacks and lunches into something children look forward to opening.
With more than 5,000 Back-to-School items, DAISO Japan offers families the convenience of finding everything from the school bag to the smallest stationery essentials in one shopping trip — all while keeping affordability at the heart of the collection.
The Back-to-School collection is available across DAISO Japan’s 51 stores throughout the UAE.
A selected range is also available online through www.daisojapanme.com, InstaShop, Deliveroo, Talabat, Noon and Amazon.
For more information and the latest collections, follow @daiso_japan_uae on Instagram.