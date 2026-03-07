GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Philippine embassy, consulate in UAE issues advisory on overstay fines exemptions

Exemption applies to those who were unable to depart due to flight suspensions

Last updated:
Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Due to ongoing regional airspace disruptions, UAE carriers have adjusted schedules across major airports.
Due to ongoing regional airspace disruptions, UAE carriers have adjusted schedules across major airports.

Dubai: Travellers who were unable to leave the UAE due to the recent temporary airspace closure will not face financial penalties for overstaying.

The Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai and Northern Emirates have issued an advisory confirming that UAE authorities will exempt affected individuals from fines effective February 28, 2026. 

Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app now - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.

Who is covered by the exemption

According to the advisory, the exemption covers several categories of travellers who were unable to depart the UAE within the required timeframe because of circumstances beyond their control.

This includes holders of departure permits who exceeded their specified departure period. 

The exemption also applies to individuals whose residence permits have been cancelled but were unable to leave the country after the cancellation due to the flight disruptions.

Moreover, visitors staying in the UAE on tourist or visit visas whose authorised period of stay has already expired will be covered under the waiver.

UAE’s humanitarian approach

Earlier, the decision has been announced by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security, which has noted that the move was in response to the ongoing situation affecting the region.

Authorities have explained that the decision reflects the UAE’s humanitarian approach in addressing emergencies and considering the challenges faced by travellers and visitors during unexpected disruptions.

By waiving the fines, authorities aim to provide relief to those affected by circumstances beyond their control.

Meanwhile, the Philippine foreign missions have urged the public to continue monitoring official announcements from UAE authorities as well as updates from the embassy and consulate. 

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
Show More
Related Topics:
US-Israel-Iran war

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Qatar Airways suspends flights amid airspace closure

Qatar Airways suspends flights amid airspace closure

1m read
flydubai

flydubai suspends flights on February 28 amid attacks

1m read
Non-payable traffic fine in the UAE? Understand black points, why fines get locked, and how to move them to your driving licence before paying.

How to resolve non-payable traffic fines in the UAE

3m read
A prison sentence of up to 3 months and fines of no less than Dh10,000 for who use social media to seek assistance unlawfully

Ramadan 2026: Up to Dh100,000 fine for begging in UAE

2m read