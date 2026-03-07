Philippine embassy, consulate in UAE issues advisory on overstay fines exemptions

The Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai and Northern Emirates have issued an advisory confirming that UAE authorities will exempt affected individuals from fines effective February 28, 2026.

Dubai: Travellers who were unable to leave the UAE due to the recent temporary airspace closure will not face financial penalties for overstaying.

Moreover, visitors staying in the UAE on tourist or visit visas whose authorised period of stay has already expired will be covered under the waiver.

The exemption also applies to individuals whose residence permits have been cancelled but were unable to leave the country after the cancellation due to the flight disruptions.

According to the advisory, the exemption covers several categories of travellers who were unable to depart the UAE within the required timeframe because of circumstances beyond their control.

Authorities have explained that the decision reflects the UAE’s humanitarian approach in addressing emergencies and considering the challenges faced by travellers and visitors during unexpected disruptions.

Earlier, the decision has been announced by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security, which has noted that the move was in response to the ongoing situation affecting the region.

Meanwhile, the Philippine foreign missions have urged the public to continue monitoring official announcements from UAE authorities as well as updates from the embassy and consulate.

By waiving the fines, authorities aim to provide relief to those affected by circumstances beyond their control.

