Two UAE Armed Forces personnel martyred in helicopter crash

Defence ministry confirms technical fault while aircraft was on national duty

Last updated:
WAM
1 MIN READ
The Defence Ministry said that the aircraft went down due to a technical malfunction during duty. [Illustrative image]

Abu Dhabi: The UAE Ministry of Defence announces the martyrdom of two members of the Armed Forces following a helicopter crash due to a technical malfunction while performing their national duty in the country today, Monday, March 9, 2026.

The Ministry of Defence extends its deepest condolences and sincere sympathies to the families of the two martyrs, praying that Almighty God to grant them His vast mercy and give their families patience and solace.

