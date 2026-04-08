GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Education

UAE expands fast-track degree recognition to 38 universities

Graduates get automatic recognition as five more universities join scheme

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
New system lets graduates get degrees recognised instantly after graduation.
New system lets graduates get degrees recognised instantly after graduation.
Shutterstock

Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research has added five more universities to its automatic recognition scheme for domestic higher education qualifications, bringing the total number of participating institutions to 38 as part of efforts to streamline procedures and reduce bureaucracy.

The initiative allows graduates from participating universities to have their degrees automatically recognised immediately after graduation without needing to submit a separate application. 

The process is enabled through direct real-time digital integration between institutions and the Ministry, reducing administrative steps and improving the efficiency of services within the UAE’s higher education ecosystem, Emarat Al Youm reported. 

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

The expansion builds on the success of the proactive service since its launch, with plans to gradually extend coverage to more institutions. The move is intended to help graduates pursue postgraduate studies or enter the labour market more quickly by removing additional qualification recognition requirements.

The initiative also supports graduates in meeting academic and professional requirements while strengthening their readiness for the next phase of their educational or career paths. It forms part of a broader framework built around digital transformation and institutional integration.

Under the system, qualifications issued by licensed institutions offering accredited programmes are automatically recognised, with a digital verification mechanism available through an approved QR code confirming official recognition in line with national regulations.

The Ministry said the programme is part of a wider package of digital services aimed at simplifying qualification recognition procedures and reducing human intervention. 

These include digital verification services and the issuance of electronic copies of recognition reports for qualifications obtained abroad, helping ensure data reliability and ease of use by relevant authorities.

The automatic recognition initiative currently covers the following institutions: 

  1. United Arab Emirates University 

  2. Zayed University 

  3. Higher Colleges of Technology 

  4. University of Sharjah 

  5. American University of Sharjah 

  6. Khalifa University 

  7. Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences 

  8. Abu Dhabi University 

  9. Ajman University 

  10. Al Ain University 

  11. University of Wollongong in Dubai 

  12. Liwa University 

  13. Canadian University Dubai 

  14. Gulf Medical University 

  15. City University Ajman 

  16. American University in Dubai 

  17. Al Qasimia University 

  18. Al Wasl University 

  19. Amity University Dubai 

  20. American University of Ras Al Khaimah 

  21. University of Dubai 

  22. Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi 

  23. Rabdan Academy 

  24. Abu Dhabi School of Management 

  25. Jumeira University 

  26. Dubai Institute of Design and Innovation 

  27. Heriot-Watt University Dubai 

  28. American University in the Emirates 

  29. Abu Dhabi Polytechnic 

  30. RAK Medical and Health Sciences University 

  31. Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities 

  32. Fatima College of Health Sciences 

  33. The British University in Dubai 

  34. University of Fujairah 

  35. Dubai Medical University 

  36. Sharjah Education Academy 

  37. Umm Al Quwain University 

  38. Emirates Aviation University

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Dubai Gold

Gold steadies in Dubai, what buyers should know

2m read
Gold necklaces displayed at a jewellery shop.

Dubai gold steadies after sharp March drop

2m read
Iran’s Gulf attacks show weakness, isolation: Gargash

Iran’s Gulf attacks show weakness, isolation: Gargash

1m read
Photo used for illustrative purposes

UAE announces distance learning for students

1m read