UAE expands fast-track degree recognition to 38 universities

Graduates get automatic recognition as five more universities join scheme
Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research has added five more universities to its automatic recognition scheme for domestic higher education qualifications, bringing the total number of participating institutions to 38 as part of efforts to streamline procedures and reduce bureaucracy.
The initiative allows graduates from participating universities to have their degrees automatically recognised immediately after graduation without needing to submit a separate application.
The process is enabled through direct real-time digital integration between institutions and the Ministry, reducing administrative steps and improving the efficiency of services within the UAE’s higher education ecosystem, Emarat Al Youm reported.
The expansion builds on the success of the proactive service since its launch, with plans to gradually extend coverage to more institutions. The move is intended to help graduates pursue postgraduate studies or enter the labour market more quickly by removing additional qualification recognition requirements.
The initiative also supports graduates in meeting academic and professional requirements while strengthening their readiness for the next phase of their educational or career paths. It forms part of a broader framework built around digital transformation and institutional integration.
Under the system, qualifications issued by licensed institutions offering accredited programmes are automatically recognised, with a digital verification mechanism available through an approved QR code confirming official recognition in line with national regulations.
The Ministry said the programme is part of a wider package of digital services aimed at simplifying qualification recognition procedures and reducing human intervention.
These include digital verification services and the issuance of electronic copies of recognition reports for qualifications obtained abroad, helping ensure data reliability and ease of use by relevant authorities.
The automatic recognition initiative currently covers the following institutions:
United Arab Emirates University
Zayed University
Higher Colleges of Technology
University of Sharjah
American University of Sharjah
Khalifa University
Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences
Abu Dhabi University
Ajman University
Al Ain University
University of Wollongong in Dubai
Liwa University
Canadian University Dubai
Gulf Medical University
City University Ajman
American University in Dubai
Al Qasimia University
Al Wasl University
Amity University Dubai
American University of Ras Al Khaimah
University of Dubai
Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi
Rabdan Academy
Abu Dhabi School of Management
Jumeira University
Dubai Institute of Design and Innovation
Heriot-Watt University Dubai
American University in the Emirates
Abu Dhabi Polytechnic
RAK Medical and Health Sciences University
Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities
Fatima College of Health Sciences
The British University in Dubai
University of Fujairah
Dubai Medical University
Sharjah Education Academy
Umm Al Quwain University
Emirates Aviation University