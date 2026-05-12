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HCT launches solar energy project across UAE campuses

Under the project, around 7,000 solar panels will be installed across six HCT campuses

Last updated:
Ali Al Hammadi, Reporter
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HCT launches solar energy project across UAE campuses
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Higher Colleges of Technology has launched a new solar energy project across its campuses in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Al Ain as part of efforts to support sustainability and clean energy goals in the UAE.

The project is being implemented in partnership with Three Eight Six through a solar energy agreement signed by both sides.

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Under the project, around 7,000 solar panels will be installed across six HCT campuses to generate clean electricity for daily operations.

Officials said the system is expected to cover nearly 16 to 17 per cent of the campuses’ electricity demand, helping reduce reliance on the power grid and lower energy costs.

The initiative is also expected to reduce around 90,000 metric tonnes of carbon emissions over the project’s lifetime, an environmental impact compared to removing nearly 21,000 cars from the roads for one year.

Clean energy goals

Once fully completed, the solar system will have a total capacity of 4.3 megawatts and is expected to generate close to 8 gigawatt-hours of clean energy annually.

The first phase of the project, with a capacity of 2.3 megawatts, became operational in April 2026 and is already helping offset more than 4 gigawatt-hours of energy use annually. The remaining phase is expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of this year.

Mohammed Al Nuaimi, Vice President of Shared Services at HCT, said the project reflects the institution’s commitment to adopting sustainable solutions and improving resource efficiency.

“This initiative supports the transition towards clean energy and strengthens the efficiency of HCT’s infrastructure,” he said.

He added that the project aligns with national strategies including the UAE Net Zero 2050 Strategy and the UAE Energy Strategy 2050.

Supporting students and innovation

Three Eight Six will handle the financing, design, construction, operation and maintenance of the project under a long-term agreement.

Ahmad Al Khayyat, Chairman of Three Eight Six, said the partnership supports HCT’s efforts to improve energy efficiency and reduce dependence on traditional energy sources.

The project also aims to provide educational value for students by giving them practical exposure to renewable energy technologies, particularly in engineering and innovation fields.

Officials said the initiative will create a scalable model for future renewable energy projects across HCT campuses.

The project forms part of broader UAE efforts to expand clean energy solutions and support sustainability goals under the UAE Green Agenda 2030.

Ali Al HammadiReporter

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