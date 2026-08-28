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UAE sets Dh500,000 fine for unlicensed higher education institutions

Rules taking effect September 12 include immediate closure and fines of up to Dh500,000

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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The new schedule of violations includes penalties reaching half a million dirhams, with immediate closure applying to entities or premises operating without the required licence or approval.
The new schedule of violations includes penalties reaching half a million dirhams, with immediate closure applying to entities or premises operating without the required licence or approval.
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Dubai: Unlicensed or unapproved higher education providers in the UAE will face immediate closure and an administrative fine of Dh500,000 under new rules taking effect on September 12, as the government tightens oversight of the sector.

The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research will be responsible for imposing penalties and administrative measures for breaches of the law and regulations governing its areas of responsibility and services.

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The new schedule of violations includes penalties reaching half a million dirhams, with immediate closure applying to entities or premises operating without the required licence or approval.

The rules also place greater emphasis on protecting students when regulatory action is taken. Institutions will be required to safeguard students’ academic and financial rights and ensure their education can continue where enforcement measures affect a provider.

The ministry said the framework was designed to balance stronger regulatory governance with measures that allow legitimate institutions to continue developing while ensuring students are not disadvantaged by violations outside their control.

More severe action will apply where an institution continues operating after being closed, or repeats a violation after the expiry of an imposed ban.

In such cases, the ministry can order the immediate closure of the entity or premises and co-ordinate with local authorities, economic departments and other relevant bodies to prevent the illegal activity from continuing or restarting in another form.

Institutions may also be required to refund any fees or other payments collected from students without legal entitlement, in accordance with procedures set by the ministry.

The rules go further for persistent offenders by allowing permanent bans on those behind the institution.

The offending institution, its owners and individuals or entities exercising effective control over it can be permanently prohibited from establishing, owning, managing or exercising control over any higher education institution or technical and vocational education and training provider, whether directly or indirectly.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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