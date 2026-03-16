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Court and Crime

UAE court upholds jail term for passport forgery

Man sentenced to six months and deportation after serving term

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Federal Supreme Court confirms deportation and document seizure.
Federal Supreme Court confirms deportation and document seizure.

Abu Dhabi: The Federal Supreme Court has upheld a ruling sentencing a man to six months in prison and deportation after completing the sentence for forging a passport and residency permit. The court also ordered the confiscation of the forged documents seized in the case.

According to court records, prosecutors charged the defendant with collaborating with an unidentified accomplice to forge an official passport document. The man allegedly provided his personal details and photograph to enable the passport to be falsified and used as a legitimate document, with the aim of evading the provisions of the UAE’s law governing the entry and residency of foreigners, Emarat Al Youm reported.

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Prosecutors also accused him of assisting in the forgery of an official entry visa for a 90-day stay by presenting the forged passport to a public employee acting in good faith, which resulted in the issuance of a residency permit based on the falsified document.

He later used the forged passport and residency permit by presenting them to the relevant authorities, prosecutors said, in an attempt to bypass the legal requirements governing entry and residence in the country. He also faced charges of providing false information to officials and entering the UAE illegally.

The Court of Appeal’s State Security Chamber had earlier sentenced the defendant to six months in prison, ordered his deportation after serving the sentence and ruled that the forged documents be confiscated, in addition to requiring him to pay court costs.

The Public Prosecution challenged the ruling before the Federal Supreme Court, arguing that the lower court had misapplied the law because the offence of forging a passport and residency permit to evade immigration regulations carries a harsher penalty of temporary imprisonment.

However, the Federal Supreme Court rejected the appeal, explaining that under Article 32 of Federal Decree-Law No. 29 of 2021 on the Entry and Residence of Foreigners, provisions relating to suspended sentences, substitution of penalties and judicial pardons do not apply to offences specified under the law.

The court found that the lower court had correctly applied the law when it convicted the defendant, considered mitigating circumstances under Article 99 of the Penal Code and imposed a six-month prison term, deportation after completion of the sentence and confiscation of the forged documents.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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