Dubai welcomes returning Hajj pilgrims with special passport stamp

The initiative reflected the UAE’s longstanding values of hospitality and appreciation
Dubai: Returning Hajj pilgrims arriving through Dubai airports were greeted with a special passport stamp bearing the message “The UAE Welcomes the Return of Pilgrims” as part of an initiative launched by Dubai’s General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) to celebrate their homecoming.
The initiative, held at Dubai airports, reflected the UAE’s longstanding values of hospitality and appreciation while enhancing the arrival experience for pilgrims returning from the holy sites.
Pilgrims were welcomed by GDRFA Dubai staff and a group of children who presented flowers and commemorative gifts, creating a warm reception that marked the end of their spiritual journey.
Major General Talal Ahmed Al Shangiti, Assistant Director-General for Airports Affairs at GDRFA Dubai, said the initiative reflects Dubai’s people-first approach and its commitment to transforming travel procedures into a seamless and welcoming experience.
“The return of pilgrims to their homeland is an occasion that carries profound spiritual and humanitarian significance,” Al Shangiti said. “We wanted their reception to reflect the UAE’s authentic values of hospitality and appreciation while reinforcing Dubai’s image as a global city that delivers services with a human-centred approach and the highest standards of professionalism.”
Dubai airports implemented comprehensive measures to facilitate the arrival of pilgrims, including dedicated lanes, specialised teams and streamlined procedures designed to ensure swift and smooth entry processes.
The arrangements were carried out in coordination with strategic partners across the aviation and border-control sectors to provide a safe, efficient and comfortable travel experience.
GDRFA Dubai said the initiative forms part of its ongoing efforts to enhance the traveller experience and reinforce Dubai’s position as a leading global destination known for service excellence, efficient procedures and a strong culture of hospitality during national and religious occasions.