GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Dubai welcomes returning Hajj pilgrims with special passport stamp

The initiative reflected the UAE’s longstanding values of hospitality and appreciation

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Passengers
Passengers
Dubai Airports

Dubai: Returning Hajj pilgrims arriving through Dubai airports were greeted with a special passport stamp bearing the message “The UAE Welcomes the Return of Pilgrims” as part of an initiative launched by Dubai’s General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) to celebrate their homecoming.

The initiative, held at Dubai airports, reflected the UAE’s longstanding values of hospitality and appreciation while enhancing the arrival experience for pilgrims returning from the holy sites.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Pilgrims were welcomed by GDRFA Dubai staff and a group of children who presented flowers and commemorative gifts, creating a warm reception that marked the end of their spiritual journey.

Major General Talal Ahmed Al Shangiti, Assistant Director-General for Airports Affairs at GDRFA Dubai, said the initiative reflects Dubai’s people-first approach and its commitment to transforming travel procedures into a seamless and welcoming experience.

“The return of pilgrims to their homeland is an occasion that carries profound spiritual and humanitarian significance,” Al Shangiti said. “We wanted their reception to reflect the UAE’s authentic values of hospitality and appreciation while reinforcing Dubai’s image as a global city that delivers services with a human-centred approach and the highest standards of professionalism.”

Dubai airports implemented comprehensive measures to facilitate the arrival of pilgrims, including dedicated lanes, specialised teams and streamlined procedures designed to ensure swift and smooth entry processes.

The arrangements were carried out in coordination with strategic partners across the aviation and border-control sectors to provide a safe, efficient and comfortable travel experience.

GDRFA Dubai said the initiative forms part of its ongoing efforts to enhance the traveller experience and reinforce Dubai’s position as a leading global destination known for service excellence, efficient procedures and a strong culture of hospitality during national and religious occasions.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
Show More
Related Topics:
Hajj

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Saudi authorities said these services will become mandatory components of pilgrimage programmes throughout a pilgrim's stay in the Kingdom.

Saudi Arabia launches early preparations for Hajj 2027

2m read
GDRFA chief praises frontline teams during inspection of busy airport terminals.

Dubai airports keep Eid travel smooth amid holiday rush

2m read
Saudi authorities said security strategies this year rely heavily on advanced surveillance technologies, AI-supported monitoring systems and coordinated field operations.

Saudi boosts Hajj security as pilgrim arrivals top 1.5m

2m read
A comprehensive operational plan is in place to support pilgrim safety and crowd management during the 2026 Hajj season.

Saudi Arabia unveils 2026 Hajj safety plan for pilgrims

1m read