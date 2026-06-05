Instant POA, One Point Legal signs UAE legal services agreement

The agreement streamlines legal services for individuals, investors and businesses
Instant POA LLC and One Point Legal Services LLC have signed a strategic collaboration agreement aimed at expanding access to power of attorney (POA), notary, document attestation and legal support services across the UAE.
The agreement is designed to streamline legal and administrative processes for individuals, investors, property owners and businesses by bringing together a range of document-related services under a coordinated framework.
The collaboration connects clients with Instant POA services in the UAE for power of attorney and legal document preparation, Private Notary Dubai services for notarisation and online notarisation support, and InstaPro corporate document services in the UAE for document clearing, attestation, certified true copy services and corporate documentation requirements.
According to the companies, the agreement focuses on improving coordination between document preparation, notarisation, legal translation, attestation, government transaction support and corporate follow-up services. The objective is to provide clients with a more organised process, reducing duplication and simplifying requirements when dealing with legal and official documents.
Instant POA Businessman Services L.L.C publicly lists Trade License No. 1551319, Membership No. 640398 and Commercial Registration No. 2700100, while One Point Legal Services LLC publicly lists UAE License No. 4427320.01.
Under the arrangement, Instant POA will continue to support clients with drafting powers of attorney, document attestation, legal translation and POA-related procedures. Private Notary Dubai will provide assistance with the notarisation of contracts, memoranda of association, powers of attorney, declarations, board resolutions and related legal documents, including online notarisation services.
InstaPro will contribute document clearing and government transaction support services, including assistance with MOFA attestation, notary public services, certified true copy procedures and matters involving MOHRE, DED, ICP, RTA, Dubai Police and FTA-related requirements.
The agreement also forms part of a wider digital legal ecosystem that includes a number of UAE legal offices and specialised legal information platforms.
Among them is al-shamsi.ae, representing Ali Obaid Al Shamsi Law Firm, which is associated with litigation, consultancy and legal representation across commercial, criminal, real estate, family, labour, corporate and arbitration matters.
advocator.ae, operated by Azza Ibrahim Hasan Al Mulla Advocates and Legal Consultants, provides legal services through multiple branches and covers family, criminal, civil, commercial, labour, arbitration, contracts and DIFC-related matters. The firm's presence is further supported through dubai.advocator.ae and abudhabi.advocator.ae, serving clients in Dubai and Abu Dhabi across a broad range of legal and corporate issues.
Specialised legal information platforms also form part of the broader network. These include criminallawyer.ae, which focuses on criminal law guidance and lawyer access in the UAE, and familylaw.ae, which provides information on family and personal status matters including divorce, custody, alimony, guardianship and inheritance.
Additional specialised resources include criminallawfirm.ae, which focuses on criminal defence-related matters, and familylawfirm.ae, which addresses family law and personal status issues. Both platforms aim to provide users with information and access to legal support relevant to their circumstances.
Within the collaboration framework, onepointlegal.ae continues to provide legal consultation support, document attestation, certified true copy services, notary transactions, legal translation, trademark assistance and corporate legal services.
The network also includes al-mulla.ae, associated with Dr. Ebrahim Al Mulla and his experience in litigation, advisory work and multidisciplinary legal services in the UAE.
The agreement between Instant POA LLC and One Point Legal Services LLC reflects continued growth in the UAE’s digital legal services sector, where businesses are increasingly seeking integrated solutions for document preparation, notarisation, attestation and corporate compliance requirements.
By combining their respective service capabilities and working alongside a wider network of legal offices and specialised platforms, the organisations aim to provide clients with a more streamlined route for completing legal and official documentation across the UAE.