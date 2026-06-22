10X Properties’ Investor Meet at Atlantis Dubai sets stage for 10X EXPO 2026

Event highlights Dh100B real estate portfolio and UAE’s expanding investment landscape
Dubai: 10X Properties successfully hosted a Private Investor Business Meet at the iconic Atlantis The Palm, Dubai, reinforcing its commitment to driving investment opportunities across the region. The exclusive gathering brought together investors, real estate professionals, and industry leaders from diverse backgrounds, reflecting strong confidence in Dubai’s dynamic investment landscape.
The gathering was officially inaugurated by Yaqoob Al Ali, Executive Director and Private Advisor to Sheikh Juma Al Maktoum, who highlighted the growing opportunities across Dubai and the UAE.
10X Properties extended its appreciation to esteemed dignitaries and industry leaders, including:
Mohamed Al Dahouri – Member, Sharjah Consultative Council
Haitham Mohammed Al Raeisi – Chairman, Safety and Emergency Security Association
Mohammed Ghanim Mustafa – Director General, Ras Al Khaimah Radio Authority
Fakhar Siddiqui – CEO, Office of Sheikh Ahmed Bin Obaid Al Maktoum
Captain Pilot Samir Al Hashemi – Director of Business Development, Office of the Group of Companies of Sheikh Ahmed Bin Obaid Al Maktoum
Dr Khalifa Al Obeidli – Digital Media Researcher, Metaverse
Dr Juma Madani – Chairman, Al Matiya Investment
Dr Hussain Yaslam Binsumad – Director of Investment
Their participation significantly contributed to the success of the event and highlighted the spirit of collaboration driving the UAE’s investment ecosystem.
Also present during the event were key professionals from 10X Group including Jasim Al Blooshi – VP Sales, 10X Properties LLC; Madhuker Ganji – CTO, TENX Software Foundations LLC; Ragesh Govindan – Creative Head, AI & Media, White Elephant Media Production LLC ; V.S. Chandrasekharan – Director, 10X Advocates & Legal Consultants and V.S. Biju Kumar – Regional Sales Director, 10X Properties LLC
10X showcased its fully integrated ecosystem spanning Real Estate, Legal Services, Technology, Artificial Intelligence, and Media, offering a seamless end-to-end solution for investors, developers, and SMEs.
From land acquisition, legal structuring, compliance, and project execution to digital transformation, AI automation, branding, and market expansion, 10X continues to support clients at every stage of their business journey.
TENX Software Foundations LLC, the Group’s technology and digital transformation arm, plays a key role in enabling enterprise innovation. With expertise in ERP, HRMS, Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Solutions, Business Automation, and Digital Innovation, the company empowers organisations to streamline operations, enhance efficiency, and accelerate growth through advanced technology solutions.
10X Advocates & Legal Consultants provides expert legal advisory, compliance, and transaction support, ensuring transparency, strong governance, and the protection of stakeholder interests across all business dealings.
White Elephant Media Production LLC delivers branding, digital marketing, content production, and AI-driven media solutions, enabling impactful storytelling and strong market presence across digital platforms.
One of the key highlights of the event was an insightful address by Jasim Al Blooshi, who presented a premium real estate portfolio valued at over Dh100 billion, comprising high-value land assets across Dubai and the six neighbouring Emirates. He discussed current market opportunities, challenges, and practical solutions shaping the sector.
He emphasised how 10X Properties, in collaboration with 10X Legal Consultancy, ensures secure, transparent, and compliant deal execution, safeguarding the rights of both buyers and sellers. He also highlighted the growing importance of Artificial Intelligence in real estate, emphasising its role in enhancing transparency, decision-making, and the industry's readiness for the future.
By integrating real estate expertise, legal excellence, technology, artificial intelligence, and strategic media capabilities, 10X continues to position itself as a trusted partner for sustainable growth and long-term value creation in the UAE.
CEO Sukesh Govindan stated: “Dubai continues to demonstrate its ability to lead and innovate. The overwhelming response to this event reinforces strong investor confidence, and we remain committed to creating lasting value for our investors and partners in the region.”