CIM Steel Industry LLC and National Bank of Umm Al Qaiwain (NBQ) in partnership

The partnership between CIM Steel Industry LLC and National Bank of Umm Al Qaiwain (NBQ) demonstrates the growing importance of collaboration between financial institutions and local manufacturers in advancing the UAE's industrial development objectives.



Strong partnerships between industry and the banking sector play an important role in advancing economic development, fostering innovation, and creating long-term value for the region. As a local manufacturer, CIM Steel Industry LLC remains committed to contributing to the objectives of the UAE's Make it in the Emirates initiative and the continued growth of the national industrial sector.



NBQ's support has played a significant role in strengthening CIM Steel's operational capabilities and supporting its growth trajectory. The relationship underscores the value of banking partnerships in empowering local manufacturers to expand, innovate, and remain competitive in an evolving marketplace.



Highlighting the long-term value of the collaboration, the company underscored its shared vision with NBQ to champion sustainable development and foster industrial innovation, setting a new benchmark for excellence in the local economy.