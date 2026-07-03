How insulated bottles keep your drink cold for hours

The satisfying crack of ice still floating in a bottle late in the afternoon feels almost like a magic trick. Fill an ordinary plastic bottle with cold water and ice in the morning, and much of it will have warmed within a few hours. Pour the same drink into a well made insulated bottle, and the ice may still be there long after lunch. The difference has very little to do with the metal you can see. Instead, it comes down to an invisible layer trapped inside the bottle's walls.