3 ultimate kits for this summer and the game season

Levoit appliances keep your home spick and span as you host friends this football season
Let’s be real. You live in Dubai. Summer here isn’t a season, it’s a personality test. One minute you’re debating indoor vs outdoor plans. The next, your living room smells like a spice souq meets a dust storm, the AC is crying, and your guests are fanning themselves with qahwa napkins.
And with the football season in full swing, it means more bodies, more snacks, more chaos and definitely more… air.
You could read another Top 10 Summer Essentials list (boring). Or you could let Levoit simplify the game. Three heroes. One goal: Champion your air, breathe easy, and reset that summer sweat.
Ready to be your own MVP? Let’s dive in.
● That lamb ouzi, fried kibbeh, and baked knafeh combo? Delicious. But your open-plan living room smells like a restaurant kitchen 24/7, and guests smell it before they see your smile.
● Doors open for 5 seconds means desert dust, urban smog, and pollen rush in like they own the place. Then auntie starts sneezing, and the kids get that heavy chest look.
● After the first wave of visitors, the air turns thick and stale. Suddenly your welcoming home feels more like a stuffy airplane cabin.
● VortexAir Technology plus ultra-high CADR equals clean air in every corner
● Captures 99.97 per cent of airborne particles (yes, including that invisible spice mist).
● Smart auto mode senses pollutant spikes instantly and goes to work, so your home smells only of generosity and pure, crisp victory.
● AC is on full blast, but you’ve got 20 relatives, a steaming lamb platter, and three hot tea trays in one room. Suddenly it’s a heat pocket, and you’re the host.
● The ceiling fan decides to bully your elderly aunt with a direct icy draft, while napkins fly dramatically into the qahwa tray.
● Every five minutes, someone gets up to adjust the fan. You’re too busy playing, “More biryani?” to be an air-traffic controller.
● Advanced aerodynamics equals a wide, smooth blanket of air. Cools evenly. No bully drafts. No flying napkins.
● Control speed from your phone while holding a plate of luqaimat.
● Whisper-quiet DC motor plus 12-hour timer equals serene, sweat-free vibes from kick-off to extra time.
● Within minutes of the dessert tray passing around, crushed maamoul, sesame seeds, and pistachio crumbs are ground deep into your rug like a bad tackle.
● A parade of guests tracks in fine sand, gravel, and street dust erasing your deep clean like it never happened.
● You have 15 minutes between visitations. Hauling out a heavy, corded vacuum feels like prepping for war, not a quick refresh.
● Cordless plus lightweight plus fierce suction equals to clean-up faster than a VAR review.
● Cyclone filtration captures fine desert dust and allergens, so the next guest doesn’t sneeze.
● Soft roller head devours crumbs, hair, and hidden knafeh strings in one satisfying pass.
This football season, let Levoit handle the air, the heat, and the mess. You focus on the game, the guests, and the glory.
Explore exclusive offers at Levoit.ae and shop via its official distributors such as Amazon, ACE, Carrefour, Eros, Jumbo, LuLu, Mumzworld, Noon, Sharaf DG and many more.
The discounted rates apply until stock lasts. So be faster than a counter-attack.