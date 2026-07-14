Levoit launches Windi Mini tower fan to address GCC's extreme summer heat

Levoit’s portable desk fan targets urban heat islands and AC-related sleep disruption
As the GCC region endures rising temperatures — with 2024 recorded as the hottest year globally and the area warming at double the world average — Levoit has introduced the Windi Mini, a compact desk fan engineered to combat urban heat island effects, stagnant air, and sleep disruption caused by thermal shock from AC transitions.
The launch addresses a growing need for personal cooling solutions that are effective, quiet, and portable. The Windi Mini utilizes VortexAir technology and a high-efficiency DC motor to deliver a smooth, aerodynamic airflow that reaches across rooms without the harsh gusts that dry eyes or scatter concentration.
Designed for true portability, the fan stands at just 33 cm and weighs 1.2 kg, easily moving from bedroom nightstands to home-office desks, kitchen counters, or nursery corners.
Its advanced inverter DC motor operates at a whisper-quiet 20 dB — softer than a library whisper — preserving sleep quality and work focus.
The device offers 5 fan speeds, ranging from Silent Mode for undisturbed rest to Turbo Mode for instant refreshment. With up to 90 degrees of oscillation, it circulates air across entire rooms, reaching corners conventional fans cannot touch.
The compact footprint — 12.5 × 12.5 × 33.5 cm — fits any surface, while the DC motor ensures powerful airflow with minimal energy consumption, aligning with regional sustainability goals such as Saudi Vision 2030.
A Levoit spokesperson commented: "Rising heat makes summer comfort a challenge. The Windi Mini is designed to restore that comfort quietly and efficiently, helping residents maintain peace and focus throughout their day."
The Windi Mini is now available online at Levoit.ae and Amazon.
Since 2017, Levoit has been dedicated to helping the world breathe easier.
As a leading air purification brand on Amazon.ae, the company develops products that tackle the Middle East's unique environmental challenges—delivering cleaner air, greater comfort, and lasting peace of mind.
pr.gcc@vesync.com