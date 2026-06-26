DIB unveils Unlocking Sustainable Finance series to accelerate climate transition across priority sectors

As part of the event, DIB formalised an official LEED-pre-certified project facility with Azizi Developments, supporting the development of a project aligned with recognised green building standards and reinforcing the role of sustainable finance in advancing higher-performing real estate assets. Mirwais Azizi, Founder and Chairman of Azizi Developments, and Farhad Azizi, Group Chief Executive Officer of Azizi Developments, attended the formalization.

The event commenced with a keynote address by Dr Adnan Chilwan, Group Chief Executive Officer of DIB, followed by the formalisation of a series of client sustainability commitments designed to translate sector dialogue into tangible market action.

The inaugural edition, Transitioning Real Estate, brought together more than 80 senior stakeholders from across the built environment ecosystem, including policymakers, regulators, developers, contractors, architects, engineers, sustainability experts and supply chain leaders. The forum focused on one of the UAE's most strategically important sectors, addressing how sustainable finance can help unlock more efficient assets, lower-carbon buildings, resilient infrastructure, circular supply chains and long-term value creation.

DIB, the largest Islamic bank in the UAE by assets, has launched its Unlocking Sustainable Finance series, a new sector-focused platform designed to support priority industries in accelerating their transition towards a more sustainable and resilient economy.

The event also witnessed DIB formalising a partnership with Imtiaz Developments though an official Green Concierge MoU, creating a framework for collaboration across the client transition journey, from sustainability direction and road map development to financing readiness, ecosystem partnerships, reporting and assurance. Masih Imtiaz, CEO of Imtiaz Developments, signed the MoU.

Together, these formalised commitments demonstrate how DIB’s platform is moving beyond dialogue to support practical, commercially viable and measurable sustainability outcomes across the real estate sector.

"Real estate has always been central to economic development, city competitiveness and community well-being,” said Dr Chilwan at the launch. “Today, as the transition to a lower-carbon economy accelerates, the built environment represents one of the most important sustainability and commercial opportunities before us. It shapes how resources are consumed, how assets perform, how capital is allocated and how resilient our cities will be for future generations. This is why we chose real estate as the first focus of the Unlocking Sustainable Finance series.

“At DIB, we believe sustainable finance cannot remain a label or a standalone product. It must become a discipline that connects capital with measurable impact. Our role is to help clients move from ambition to execution by shaping credible transition plans, defining practical KPIs, structuring finance around real outcomes and connecting them with the right ecosystem partners. Through Green Concierge, the transition financing commitments formalised today and the industry collaboration pact launched with participants, we are creating a complete platform to help make sustainable real estate more credible, more financeable and more scalable, while delivering outcomes that reduce emissions, improve efficiency, strengthen resilience and create long-term value in the real economy.”