Moroccan Football mourns 20-year-old player who drowned trying to reach Spain

Tragedy comes amid a rise in irregular migration attempts from northern Morocco to Ceuta
Moroccan footballer Faten Ben Omar El Azizi, who previously played for Moghreb Atlético Tetuan, has died after attempting to swim to the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, according to local media. Her death has left the football community in Tangier in mourning.
Local news outlet Al Chamal 24 reported that El Azizi lost her life while trying to make the dangerous sea crossing to Ceuta, in an incident that has shocked the city and the wider sporting fraternity.
The tragedy comes amid a recent rise in irregular migration attempts from northern Morocco to Ceuta. Several people have reportedly died in recent days while attempting the crossing, with rough sea conditions and security-related risks contributing to the fatalities.
El Azizi’s death sparked an outpouring of tributes from teammates, friends, and members of Morocco’s football community, who remembered her as a dedicated player, a hard worker, and a kind-hearted person.
Her passing has also renewed concerns over the human toll of perilous migration routes, as families and communities continue to grieve those who lose their lives trying to reach Europe.
The Moroccan Union of Professional Footballers (UMFP) was among the first organizations to issue a statement, expressing its condolences to El Azizi’s family and the wider football community.
“At this difficult time, UMFP President Mustapha El Hadaoui, together with all members of the Union, extends its sincere condolences and deepest sympathies to the late player’s family, loved ones, teammates, Moghreb de Tanger, and the entire Moroccan football community.
“We share in their grief and pray that the Almighty welcomes her into His infinite mercy, grants her the highest place in Paradise, and gives her family patience, strength, and comfort during this time of loss,” the statement read.