More than 60,000 reached Ceuta, but most were returned to Fnideq
Fnideq, Morocco: Dozens of Moroccans gathered on Sunday in the town of Fnideq, desperately seeking news of their loved ones who were among the thousands who swam across the nearby border to the Spanish territory of Ceuta this week.
Aldellatif, an agricultural worker in Moulay Bousselham, about 135 kilometres (84 miles) from Fnideq, feared for the fate of his 17-year-old brother, who ventured out with two friends in a bid to reach Ceuta by swimming.
More than 60,000 made it to the territory in the past days, but the vast majority were turned back to Fnideq, where buses awaited to transport them back to their families.
According to the Spanish authorities, 72 deaths were recorded, but the Moroccan Association for Human Rights (AMDH) said the death toll was close to 130, with dozens still missing.
"Two of my brother's friends called me on Friday to tell me that they had left the day before, but he pulled a muscle and they were separated," said Abdellatif, 27.
His brother's friends had already returned, he said, leaving him wondering if his brother was still alive.
"My worst fear is going back without him," he said. "I don't understand why he did this and I don't understand the silence of the authorities."
He decried the inaction of the government, which he said should have "raised awareness among young people on the dangers of irregular migration" and on disinformation on social media.
Ahead of the mass departure from Fnideq, a rumour had been spreading that the border to the Spanish exclave would be open, alongside images of young people arriving by foot or swimming.
At the border fence, parents sought reassurance from those returning, showing them pictures of their loved ones and asking for news.
One woman was relieved to hear that her son was seen in Ceuta on Saturday.
Wielding her phone and charger, Rachida Mamakh, 48, eyes red from tears, questioned every returnee for news of her 23-year-old son Zouhair.
He called her on Thursday to let her know he had arrived in Ceuta, but "he hasn't responded since".
"I pray to God for his safe return," she said, having travelled all the way from Fez, some 200 kilometres away.
She implored Moroccan authorities and King Mohammad VI to "do the impossible to bring back our children".
Zouhair was unemployed and had learned German, his mother said, adding that he "dreamed of going to Germany for a better life".
Mohammed, a 27-year-old plumber, similarly feared for his two cousins, aged 18 and 22, who managed to cross into Ceuta.
"They are safe and sound but there are gangs of young people chasing migrants there," he said.
He added that the last time they spoke, on Thursday night, he advised them to go to the authorities for repatriation.
But he hasn't heard from them since, and so decided to search for them.
Like the rest of his family, he couldn't understand why they had decided to cross, saying "their parents have agricultural land and live well".