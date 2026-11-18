The IMF expects the UAE’s public finances and external position to remain strong, with ample international reserves. Bakhache said the country’s fiscal buffers had also helped it respond to supply-chain disruptions, describing its 2026 support package and related government measures as appropriate for the pressures it faced.

Said Bakhache, the IMF’s mission chief for the UAE, said targeted government measures, fiscal buffers, robust infrastructure and a well-capitalised banking system had helped the economy withstand regional disruptions. The Fund expects inflation to ease and stabilise at 2 per cent over the medium term.

Dubai: The International Monetary Fund expects the UAE’s economy to grow 7.3 per cent in 2027 as activity regains momentum in oil, trade, aviation and tourism. The Fund projected growth of 5.4 per cent in the non-oil economy after concluding its annual review of the UAE on November 17.

Balama, who also represents the UAE on the IMF’s Board of Governors, chaired the concluding meeting at the central bank’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi. He said cooperation with the Fund would help the UAE develop its monetary and supervisory policies in line with international standards.

The IMF also pointed to banks’ capital and liquidity buffers as sources of strength. Discussions during the visit covered how the central bank sets monetary policy and supervises financial institutions, as well as its work to develop the Dirham Monetary Framework and upgrade the infrastructure that supports the financial system.

Total UAE banking assets exceeded Dh5.815 trillion at the end of September, according to the Central Bank of the UAE. Governor Khaled Mohamed Balama said credit and deposits continued to grow and the quality of banks’ assets had improved.

The November 3–17 visit formed part of the IMF’s Article IV consultations, its regular review of member economies. The UAE central bank coordinated meetings with federal and local government bodies and the private sector, covering the growth outlook, financial stability and the policies shaping the economy’s response to regional and global developments.

The review also covered how the UAE measures economic activity and cross-border flows. The IMF welcomed improvements in the compilation of GDP and balance-of-payments data, as well as progress in government finance statistics.

The IMF welcomed the UAE’s efforts to expand its network of Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements and develop alternative trade routes. Bakhache said those measures would help strengthen supply chains as the country responds to regional disruptions.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.