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Foreign bank branch in UAE fined Dh200 million

CBUAE also imposed a penalty of Dh500,000 on the CEO

Last updated:
Anupam Varma, News and Business Editor
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Central Bank of the UAE has made it clear there will be zero tolerance on its anti-money laundering and allied regulations.
Central Bank of the UAE has made it clear there will be zero tolerance on its anti-money laundering and allied regulations.
WAM

The Central Bank of the UAE has imposed a financial penalty of Dh200 million on a branch of a foreign bank licensed in the UAE, pursuant to the provisions of the Federal Decree Law Regarding the Central Bank and Organisation of Financial Institutions and Activities.

The financial penalty is based on the results of the findings of examinations conducted by the CBUAE, which revealed that the branch had significant, repeated failures in its Anti-money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism and Illegal Organisations, Governance and Compliance Management and Sanctions Framework.

The CBUAE further imposed an individual penalty of Dh500,000 on the CEO, and an individual penalty of Dh300,000 on the Head of Compliance and Money Laundering Reporting Officer.

The CBUAE also required the foreign Bank to implement a Mandatory Remediation Programme under independent validation and a Fit and Proper re-assessment of the CEO and the chief compliance officer.

The CBUAE, through its supervisory and regulatory mandates, endeavours to ensure that all banks, their authorized decision makers and their employees adhere to UAE laws, as well as the regulations and standards established by the CBUAE to safeguard the transparency and integrity of the banking sector and the UAE financial system.

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