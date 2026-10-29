The accounts of several customers reportedly held compensation paid for land acquired for infrastructure projects, including the Jewar airport project. According to one report, a person identified as Haneef Khan alleges that his savings account, which held Rs 39 lakh, no longer reflected the money. “I neither received any message nor signed any document authorising the transfer of funds,” he told PTI. Another account holder, Vijendra Singh, said his balance had fallen by Rs 87 lakh, from Rs 88 lakh to just Rs 1 lakh.