The scam began while the woman was travelling abroad for tourism. The fraudster contacted her, claiming her bank account was under suspicion and that the government entity he purported to represent needed to verify it. He warned her not to tell anyone about the matter, claiming that doing so could expose the case.

He later instructed her to visit the bank to recover her account. However, as it was an official bank holiday, he told her that a staff member would come to meet her.

After she returned to the UAE, the fraudster asked her to transfer her funds to an account of his choice, promising that the money would be returned once the verification procedures were complete.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.