Who files the form, when one is needed and what applies when Indian clients pay UAE firms
Dubai: A UAE-based business paying an Indian consultancy the equivalent of Rs1.2 million (Rs12 lakhs) may have to wait for the supplier to file an export declaration before its bank credits the money. The same payment to a freelancer who qualifies as a resident of India can go through without a separate form, once the freelancer gives the bank the payment details it requires.
The Reserve Bank of India clarified on Friday how banks should handle payments for services under foreign exchange rules that took effect on October 1, 2026. For non-resident Indians in the UAE, the rules are relevant if they hire a supplier in India, run a business there that serves overseas clients, or invoice Indian customers from the UAE. Ordinary family remittances fall outside the scope of these service trade rules.
The Rs1 million threshold works differently depending on which way the money moves. When an Indian business sells a service to a UAE customer, the RBI looks at the size of each incoming payment. When an Indian business buys a service from a UAE supplier, the RBI looks at the value of the invoice or contract.
Say your UAE business hires a consultancy in India. If you pay the equivalent of Rs1 million (Rs10 lakhs), the consultancy gives its Indian bank the usual details needed to credit the money. A payment of exactly Rs1 million qualifies for that process. The same threshold applies whether you pay in rupees, dirhams or another currency.
If you send the equivalent of Rs1.2 million in one payment to settle the bill, the consultancy must submit an Export Declaration Form, known as an EDF, before its bank credits the funds. The supplier in India handles the filing. The form asks for information about the exporter, details of the service provided and a declaration from the exporter.
An individual who qualifies as a resident of India under the country’s foreign exchange rules can receive a service payment of any size without filing a separate export form. The RBI treats the declaration as filed once the individual gives the bank the information it needs to credit the account. The bank still has a role even when there is no separate form to submit.
That distinction matters for NRIs who receive payments themselves. If you live in the UAE and invoice a customer in your own name, having an Indian bank account does not establish eligibility for the exemption. The RBI defines a resident individual for this purpose as a person who is resident in India under its foreign exchange framework.
For a service invoice issued before October 1, 2026, the RBI says the exporter does not have to file the new declaration even if the payment arrives on or after that date. If an Indian consultancy billed your UAE business on September 28 and you paid in November, the November payment does not trigger the new form.
Transactions that began before October 1 continue under the rules in place when they started. The RBI has also authorised banks to handle certain approvals for those older transactions that previously had to go to the central bank.
India discontinued the old SOFTEX form on October 1. Software exporters in India’s Domestic Tariff Area that need to file an EDF can submit it to any authorised dealer bank or to Software Technology Parks of India. Those operating in a Special Economic Zone can file with their zone’s development commissioner.
When a declaration is required, a software exporter generally has 30 days from the end of the month in which it issues the invoice. For an invoice issued in October, that puts the filing deadline on November 30. Exporters of other services can file within the same 30-day period or by the date they receive payment. An authorised bank can extend the filing deadline if it accepts the reasons given by the exporter.
An advance has its own timetable. If a UAE client pays an Indian supplier upfront and the supplier needs to file an export declaration, the deadline is 30 days from the end of the month in which the supplier issues the invoice. That applies to advance payments for software and other services.
Suppose your UAE consultancy bills an Indian company the equivalent of Rs1.2 million under one contract. Even if your customer pays in two instalments of Rs600,000 (Rs6 lakhs), the contract still exceeds the Rs1 million threshold. The Indian company must give its bank the service import details for the bank to record.
If the invoice or contract is worth Rs1 million or less, the usual information the Indian company provides for an overseas payment is enough. An individual resident in India who buys services from a UAE business can use that process at any amount. In both cases, the Indian bank still reports the transaction through the RBI’s import monitoring system, just as banks report incoming service payments through its export monitoring system.