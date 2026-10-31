Indian visitors get easier access to Burj Khalifa with UPI payments
Indian travellers can now use Unified Payments Interface (UPI) apps to book tickets online at Singapore's Resorts World Sentosa, expanding a facility already available for At the Top, Burj Khalifa, in Dubai, the Ministry of Finance said on Friday.
The Indian Ministry of Finance announced the development on Friday, October 30, saying the facility allows Indian visitors to book experiences and make online payments using their preferred UPI apps.
The integration is part of a partnership involving NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL), the international arm of the National Payments Corporation of India, UAE payment provider NEOPAY and Emaar Entertainment.
What UAE-bound Indian travellers need to know
Attraction covered: At the Top, Burj Khalifa, Dubai.
Payment method: India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI).
How to pay: Visitors can use their preferred UPI apps to make online payments when booking tickets.
UAE partnership: NIPL has partnered with NEOPAY and Emaar Entertainment to enable the service.
First for the UAE: At the Top is the first UAE attraction to introduce UPI acceptance for online bookings.
The facility is intended to make ticket purchases more convenient by allowing Indian visitors to use a familiar payment system instead of navigating different payment methods or currency conversions.
How the UAE UPI facility was introduced
NIPL announced its strategic partnership with the UAE on July 29, 2026, to enable UPI payments for online bookings.
The collaboration with NEOPAY and Emaar Entertainment has now enabled the payment option for At the Top, Burj Khalifa.
The Ministry of Finance said the integration responds to growing demand for trusted cross-border payment options and strengthens digital and economic links between India and the UAE.
UPI expands to tourist attractions in Singapore
The same initiative has also extended UPI payments to Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore through a partnership with FOMO Pay, a payment institution.
Indian visitors can use UPI to book experiences at attractions within the destination, including:
Universal Studios Singapore
Singapore Oceanarium
Adventure Cove Waterpark
The partnership follows Singapore welcoming 1.2 million Indian visitors in 2025, according to the Ministry of Finance.
UPI accepted in 10 countries
The payment system is currently accepted in 10 countries, allowing Indian travellers to make payments abroad through UPI.
These are:
Singapore
United Arab Emirates
France
Mauritius
Nepal
Bhutan
Qatar
Sri Lanka
Cambodia
Greece
Uzbekistan is expected to become the 11th country following a commercial agreement announced on August 30, 2026, during the Indian Prime Minister's visit.
India had earlier introduced UPI-based ticket bookings for the Eiffel Tower in France on January 26, 2024.
The Ministry of Finance said it would continue to pursue international partnerships to expand digital payments and simplify cross-border transactions for Indian travellers.