Cirque du Soleil joins the midnight spectacle - where to watch, timings and access rules
Dubai: The countdown to 2027 is shaping up to be more than just fireworks at Burj Khalifa. This New Year's Eve, Downtown Dubai will host a special Cirque du Soleil production, bringing world-class performers into one of the city's biggest celebrations.
Whether you're hoping to catch the fireworks without spending a dirham, book a front-row dining experience or watch from Burj Park, there are several ways to enjoy the spectacle.
Here's your guide to the celebrations on December 31, including viewing locations, ticket information, timings and road closures.
Imagine watching Cirque du Soleil performers against the backdrop of Burj Khalifa, Dubai Fountain and the Downtown Dubai skyline.
For the first time, the internationally renowned entertainment company will become part of Emaar's New Year's Eve countdown, with a one-night live production beginning at 11.25pm.
A typical Cirque du Soleil ticket can cost between $68 (approximately Dh250) and $400 (Dh1,469). But this New Year's Eve, thousands of spectators across Downtown Dubai could experience elements of the performance without purchasing a show ticket.
Organisers say the entire celebration is being designed as one integrated production, building towards the final countdown and midnight spectacle.
Free public viewing areas will be available across Downtown Dubai, including Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard, with LED screens broadcasting the live entertainment and fireworks.
What visitors should know:
No tickets or badges required.
Entry is first-come, first-served.
Food and non-alcoholic drinks are permitted.
Arrive early to secure a viewing spot.
For those wanting an up-close view of Burj Khalifa, Burj Park is one of the most sought-after locations. However, entry is ticketed. Emaar has not yet announced ticket prices or booking dates for this year's celebration.
For reference, last year's prices were Dh997.50 for adults, Dh577.50 for children between the ages of five to 12 and free for children under the age of five.
Here's how the evening is expected to unfold:
4pm: Road closures begin.
7pm: Entertainment and festivities start.
11.25pm: Cirque du Soleil performance.
11.59pm: The final 60-second countdown lights up Burj Khalifa.
Midnight: Fireworks, drones and light projections welcome 2027.
Guests with confirmed reservations at Downtown Dubai will receive access badges or wristbands from their restaurant or hotel.
Collect these by December 30, as they are required to pass security checkpoints and enter designated viewing areas on December 31.
At Dubai Mall Promenade, access is restricted to diners with confirmed restaurant bookings and valid badges. Reservations at entertainment venues or other outlets do not qualify.
General Dubai Mall visitors can still enjoy shopping, dining and attractions, including Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo and Play DXB, without access to restricted promenade viewing areas.
With road closures expected from 4pm, arriving early is essential.
Metro: Alight at Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall Station.
Taxi: Access will be restricted once road closures begin.
Car: First-come, first-served parking is available along Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard, at Zabeel Parking and Fountain Views Parking.
For Burj Park badge holders arriving after 4pm, parking will be available at Al Wasl Club and Al Meydan – Falcon Heritage and Sports Centre, with shuttle transfers to Dubai Opera bus stop.
RTA will announce confirmed road closures, Dubai Metro arrangements and transport timings closer to the event. Lower Financial Centre Road has previously closed around 3pm, depending on crowd conditions.
Downtown Dubai will be divided into five colour-coded access zones. Check your designated gate before travelling.
Zone A – Burj Park (Gate 2): Burj Park, Dubai Opera and surrounding residences, including Burj Vista, Forte and Act One | Act Two.
Zone B – BLVD Heights (Gate 1): BLVD Heights, 8 BLVD Walk, BLVD Crescent, Clarens and Vida Residence Downtown.
Zone C – Palace Downtown (Gates 5, 6 and 8): Palace Downtown, Souk Al Bahar, Old Town, Al Manzil, Qamardeen, Burj Royale and surrounding residences.
Zone D – Address Dubai Mall (Gate 7): Address Residence Dubai Mall, BLVD Point, Vida Dubai Mall and Sheikha Abdullah Salem Mosque.
Zone E – Burj Khalifa (Gates 3 and 4): Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, Emaar Square, BLVD Plaza, Address Residences Sky View and Cascade Park.
With large crowds expected, arriving before road closures and following official access instructions will help ensure a smoother New Year's Eve experience.