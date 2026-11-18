Don't plan your 2027 holidays just yet – check these dates first to enjoy longer breaks
Dubai: Planning your holidays for 2027? Before you start booking flights or requesting time off, it may be worth taking a closer look at the UAE's public holiday calendar.
With several holidays expected to fall close to weekends, residents could enjoy longer breaks throughout the year without using up too much of their annual leave.
Here's how to plan your time off and potentially enjoy 37 days of holidays using just 12 days of annual leave.
Important: These calculations assume a Monday-to-Friday working week, with Saturday and Sunday off. Islamic holiday dates are provisional and subject to moon sighting. The 37 days represent four separate breaks, not consecutive days off.
Public holiday: Friday, January 1, 2027
The year begins with a three-day weekend, as New Year's Day falls on a Friday. But if you are looking for a longer break, you could extend it into a 10-day holiday.
Apply for leave: January 4 to 8 (Monday to Friday)
Annual leave used: 5 days
Total days off: January 1 to 10 (10 days)
Return to work: Monday, January 11
Expected public holidays: March 9 to 12, 2027
Eid Al Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan, could offer one of the best opportunities to maximise annual leave in 2027. If Ramadan lasts 30 days, the Eid holiday is expected to run from Tuesday, March 9, to Friday, March 12.
Apply for leave: Monday, March 8
Annual leave used: 1 day
Total days off: March 6 to 14 (9 days)
Return to work: Monday, March 15
However, there's a catch - if Ramadan lasts 29 days, the Eid holiday may end on Thursday, March 11. You would then need to take Friday, March 12 off as well, increasing your annual leave requirement to two days.
The final dates will depend on the official moon-sighting announcement.
Expected public holidays: May 15 to 18, 2027
Arafah Day and Eid Al Adha could provide another opportunity for a nine-day break. The holidays are currently expected to fall between Saturday, May 15, and Tuesday, May 18.
Apply for leave: May 19, 20 and 21
Annual leave used: 3 days
Total days off: May 15 to 23 (9 days)
Return to work: Monday, May 24
These dates remain subject to the official sighting of the Dhu Al Hijja crescent moon.
Public holidays: Thursday, December 2, and Friday, December 3, 2027
The UAE's 56th Eid Al Etihad celebrations could bring another extended break towards the end of the year.
Apply for leave: November 29, 30 and December 1
Annual leave used: 3 days
Total days off: November 27 to December 5 (9 days)
Return to work: Monday, December 6
Two other Islamic public holidays are expected to fall on weekends:
Islamic New Year: Sunday, June 6, 2027
Prophet Muhammad's (PBUH) Birthday: Saturday, August 14, 2027
These dates are provisional. Any changes or transfers will depend on official UAE announcements.
This is a suggested leave plan: Islamic holiday dates and their duration are subject to official confirmation by the UAE government.
Check your company's policy: Review your employer's annual leave rules and public holiday arrangements before planning.
Apply early: Popular holiday periods may see more leave requests, so plan and submit yours well in advance.
Follow the approval process: Submit requests through official company channels, such as email or an HR portal, and wait for confirmation before booking travel.
Be flexible: Islamic holiday dates may change depending on moon sightings, so keep alternative plans in mind.
Leave is subject to approval: Employers can approve or reject requested leave dates based on business requirements and applicable UAE labour laws. Always secure approval before finalising your plans.