GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 39°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

UAE leaders celebrate legacy of Prophet Mohammed (PBUH)

UAE's President's message talks of mercy, compassion, and tolerance

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (centre), alongside His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum (left) and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (centre), alongside His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum (left) and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan
WAM

UAE’s leaders took to social media on August 25 with special messages to commemorate the birthday of Prophet Mohammed (PBUH).

His birthday is observed each year on the 12th day of Rabi Al Awwal, which this year falls on Tuesday, August 25. (The country will be getting a public holiday, on August 28, giving everyone a chance to celebrate over a long weekend.)

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

UAE’s President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan reflected on the legacy of Prophet Mohammed on X (formerly Twitter). He wrote: “On the anniversary of the birth of the Prophet (peace be upon him), we reflect on the legacy he left behind, built on mercy, compassion, and tolerance, and one that raised goodness to a noble and enduring purpose. We hope for our nation and its people to remain ever protected, and for our region and the world to be blessed with lasting peace and security.”

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, echoed the sentiment.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai also wrote a heartfelt note on X. "On the anniversary of the birth of the Prophet (peace be upon him), we reflect on the legacy he left behind, built on mercy, compassion, and tolerance, and one that raised goodness to a noble and enduring purpose. We hope for our nation and its people to remain ever protected, and for our region and the world to be blessed with lasting peace and security," Sheikh Mohammed.

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Karishma H. NandkeolyarAssistant Online Editor
Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque [File image used for illustrative purposes only]

Friday sermon: Our youth — aspiration and values

5m read
Archive image of Eid prayer at Al Noor mosque in Sharjah

Friday sermon: Their greeting will be: Peace (Salām)

5m read
Worshippers are encouraged to renew their commitment to faith, national unity and loyalty to the UAE.

UAE Friday sermon focuses on the Covenant of the Union

5m read
The UAE's upcoming public holiday is next month

The UAE's upcoming public holiday is next month

2m read