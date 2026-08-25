UAE leaders celebrate legacy of Prophet Mohammed (PBUH)

UAE's President's message talks of mercy, compassion, and tolerance
UAE’s leaders took to social media on August 25 with special messages to commemorate the birthday of Prophet Mohammed (PBUH).
His birthday is observed each year on the 12th day of Rabi Al Awwal, which this year falls on Tuesday, August 25. (The country will be getting a public holiday, on August 28, giving everyone a chance to celebrate over a long weekend.)
UAE’s President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan reflected on the legacy of Prophet Mohammed on X (formerly Twitter). He wrote: “On the anniversary of the birth of the Prophet (peace be upon him), we reflect on the legacy he left behind, built on mercy, compassion, and tolerance, and one that raised goodness to a noble and enduring purpose. We hope for our nation and its people to remain ever protected, and for our region and the world to be blessed with lasting peace and security.”
Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, echoed the sentiment.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai also wrote a heartfelt note on X. "On the anniversary of the birth of the Prophet (peace be upon him), we reflect on the legacy he left behind, built on mercy, compassion, and tolerance, and one that raised goodness to a noble and enduring purpose. We hope for our nation and its people to remain ever protected, and for our region and the world to be blessed with lasting peace and security," Sheikh Mohammed.