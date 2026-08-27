First Sermon (Khutbah One)

Praise be to Allah, Who sent His Messenger with guidance and manifest light, and made his birth a mercy to all the worlds. We bear witness that there is no deity worthy of worship except Allah, and we bear witness that our Prophet Muhammad is the Messenger of Allah. May Allah’s peace, blessings, and grace be upon him, his family, his Companions, and all who follow him.

To proceed: I advise you, servants of Allah, and myself, to have taqwa of Allah. He, Glorious and Most High, says: “O you who believe! Fear Allah and believe in His Messenger; He will grant you a double share of His mercy, give you a light by which you will walk, and forgive you. And Allah is Most Forgiving, Most Merciful.” (Al-Hadid: 28)

O believers! On a blessed night in the month of Rabi‘al-Awwal, the greatest and happiest of all births dawned upon the world. The one whose coming had been repeatedly foretold was born, the one for whom nations had long awaited.

He was the fulfilment of the supplication of his father Ibrahim (peace be upon him), when he said: “Our Lord, and send among them a messenger from themselves” (Al-Baqarah: 129)

And he was the glad tidings given by his brother, Isa ibn Maryam (peace be upon him), when Allah Most High said through him: “And giving good tidings of a messenger to come after me, whose name is Ahmad” (As-Saff: 6)

And here the anniversary of his birth (PBUH) returns to us, fragrant and fresh. We open the pages of his biography, and they fill the air with their beautiful fragrance. We contemplate his noble qualities, and our hearts grow in love and veneration for him.

He was born (PBUH) an orphan. His mother cared for him, his grandfather took him under his guardianship, and he named him Muhammad, saying: “I wanted Allah Most High to praise him in heaven, and for people on earth to praise him.”

And, by Allah, this hope came true. Humanity has never known a man whose life was so praised, whose rank was so elevated, whose remembrance was so beautiful, and to whom hearts became so attached as Muhammad (PBUH).

The words of his Lord were fulfilled concerning him: “And We have raised high your mention.” (Ash-Sharh: 4)

Indeed, Allah raised his mention and praised him in His Book. He (PBUH) was the purest of people in soul, the most upright in heart, the most truthful in speech, the soundest in judgment, the noblest in character, the most generous in giving, the most compassionate in heart, the greatest in loyalty, and the finest in companionship.

He was gentle and generous, compassionate and merciful. It is enough that his Lord Himself testified to the greatness of his character, saying: “And indeed, you are of a great moral character.” (Al-Qalam: 4)

May my father and mother be sacrificed for him (PBUH).

Umm Ma‘bad described him, saying:

“I saw a man of striking beauty, radiant in face, handsome in appearance, with a broad forehead, wide eyes, and beautifully formed eyebrows. When he was silent, dignity surrounded him, and when he spoke, his beauty and splendour became apparent. He was the most beautiful and radiant of people when seen from afar, and the finest and most handsome when seen up close. His speech was sweet, his words clear, as though his words were pearls strung together, flowing one after another.”

Yes, when he (PBUH) spoke, “it was as though light could be seen emerging from between his front teeth.

And when he smiled, it was as though the moon were shining upon his face.

Jabir ibn Samurah, may Allah be pleased with him, saw him on a moonlit night and said:

“I began looking at the Messenger of Allah (PBUH) and at the moon... and to me, he was more beautiful than the moon.”

May my father and mother be sacrificed for him (PBUH).

Fragrance would spread from the sweetness of his scent (PBUH). Anas, may Allah be pleased with him, said: “I never touched silk or brocade softer than the palm of the Prophet (PBUH), nor did I ever smell a fragrance or perfume more pleasant than the fragrance of the Prophet (PBUH). Anyone who attempted to describe him would say: “I have never seen anyone like him, before him or after him (PBUH).”

May the blessings and peace of my Lord be upon you, O Messenger of Allah; O one whom my Lord sent with the greatest message to His creation. You came with perfection in every virtue and beauty in every noble quality. By Allah, you were a light through whom Allah illuminated the paths of humanity, refined sound and upright souls, and brought “people out of darkness into light” (Ibrahim: 1)

O Allah, send Your peace, blessings, and grace upon our beloved Messenger of Allah, upon his pure family, and upon his righteous Companions, for as long as night and day continue to follow one another.” O you who believe! Obey Allah, and obey the Messenger, and those in authority among you.” (An-Nisa’: 59)

I say these words of mine, and I seek Allah’s forgiveness for myself and for you. So, seek His forgiveness.

Second Sermon (Khutbah Two)



Praise be to Allah alone, and peace and blessings be upon our Prophet Muhammad, after whom there is no prophet.

To proceed, O believers: The anniversary of the birth of our Prophet (PBUH) comes to us, coinciding with the beginning of a new academic year. We ask Allah to grant our children success and support, and we remind them that the first light with which revelation illuminated the Cave of Hira was the command of Allah Most High: “Read!”

Thus, it marked the beginning of knowledge and reading. Read so that you may learn; learn so that you may rise; and rise so that you may build yourselves and your homelands.

And you, O fathers, know that your children are a trust entrusted to you. So be a source of support for them. Accompany them on their first day, instil in them a love of knowledge, follow their progress, and encourage them. A word of praise may open within the soul a door to success.

And O teachers, male and female: Before you are minds taking shape, souls being influenced, and futures being built. So, teach with love, guide with wisdom, and be role models for your students.

How fortunate is the one among you who attains the glad tidings of the Messenger of Allah (PBUH), who said: “Indeed, Allah, His angels, and the inhabitants of the heavens and the earth—even the ant in its nest and the fish—send blessings upon the one who teaches people goodness.”

O Allah, send Your peace, blessings, and grace upon our Prophet and beloved Muhammad, and upon all his family and Companions.

O Allah, be pleased with Abu Bakr, Umar, Uthman, and Ali, and with all the noble Companions.

O Allah, we ask You for all goodness, that which we know of and that which we do not know, and we seek refuge in You from all evil, that which we know of and that which we do not know.

O Allah, protect our sons serving in the national service, multiply their reward, guide their steps, bless their efforts, and make them a source of honour for their homeland and a source of pride for their families, O Lord of the worlds.

O Allah, perpetuate upon the United Arab Emirates its honour and victory, its stability and prosperity, its goodness and well-being.

O Allah, protect Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, President of the UAE, and be his support and aid. Bless his life and his work. O Allah, grant him, his deputies, his fellow rulers of the Emirates, and his trusted Crown Prince success in all that You love and are pleased with.

O Allah, have mercy upon Sheikh Zayed, Sheikh Rashid, and the rulers of the Emirates who have passed on to Your mercy, and by Your grace admit them into the spaciousness of Your gardens. O Allah, encompass the martyrs of our homeland with Your mercy and forgiveness.

O Allah, have mercy upon the Muslim men and women, the living among them and the deceased.

Servants of Allah: Remember Allah, the Most Great and Majestic, and He will remember you. Give thanks to Him for His blessings, and He will increase you.