Friday sermon, September 4, 2026: National service — a badge of honour

Young people of the nation—its hope and its future—congratulations upon your enrolment in National Service. It is a badge of honour worn upon the breast and a record of heroism preserved forever in the pages of history. It is a school in which you acquire admirable qualities: discipline, strength and physical fitness. Through it, your character is formed, your identity is consolidated, your sincere belonging to your homeland is deepened, and your loyalty to its leadership is strengthened. Therefore, be among the first to protect your homeland, following the example of your Prophet (PBUH). He was the swiftest of people to come to the defence of his homeland. Anas ibn Mālik, may Allah be pleased with him, related: “The Messenger of Allah (PBUH) was the bravest of people. One night, the people of Madinah were alarmed by a sound, and some of them set out in its direction. They met the Messenger of Allah (PBUH) returning, for he had reached the source of the sound before them.” (Ṣaḥīḥ al-Bukhārī and Ṣaḥīḥ Muslim)