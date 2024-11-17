Friday sermon, September 25, 2026: Why justice should begin with us

Glory be to Him—how perfectly just He is! He does not burden the wrongdoer with more than the wrong committed; indeed, He may forgive it through His mercy. Consider this noble Prophetic narration: “Allah will bring the believer near … and say, ‘Do you acknowledge such-and-such a sin? Do you acknowledge such-and-such a sin?’ The believer will reply, ‘Yes, my Lord.’ When Allah has made him acknowledge his sins and he believes that he is ruined, Allah will say, ‘I concealed them for you in the world, and today I forgive them for you.’ He will then be given the record of his good deeds” (al-Bukhārī and Muslim).