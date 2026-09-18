Friday sermon, September 18, 2026: 'We made from water every living thing'

O believers, our sermon today concerns one of the magnificent blessings of our Lord. Allah has placed it readily within our reach, to the extent that we have grown accustomed to its presence and become heedless of its immense value. Yet our forefathers travelled great distances to obtain it and endured considerable hardship in seeking it. It is the blessing of water—a dazzling sign of Allah’s majesty and power. Blessed is His Name; He says: “Have you considered the water that you drink? Is it you who bring it down from the clouds, or is it We who send it down?” (Qurʾān 56:68–69)