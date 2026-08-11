Government bodies to close on Friday, with official work resuming on Monday, August 31
Dubai has announced Friday, August 28, an official holiday for government entities to mark the birthday of the Prophet Mohammed, with work resuming on Monday, August 31.
The Dubai Government Human Resources Department said the holiday would apply to authorities, departments and institutions affiliated with the Dubai Government.
The decision excludes employees whose roles require them to work shifts or whose duties involve serving the public or operating essential public-service facilities.
Each government entity will determine working hours for those employees in accordance with its operational requirements, ensuring that public services continue efficiently and without interruption throughout the holiday.
The department extended its congratulations on the occasion to the UAE leadership, citizens and residents, wishing the country continued security, prosperity and progress.