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Dubai announces three-day public holiday for Prophet Mohammed's Birthday

Government bodies to close on Friday, with official work resuming on Monday, August 31

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Dubai announces three-day public holiday for Prophet Mohammed's Birthday

Dubai has announced Friday, August 28, an official holiday for government entities to mark the birthday of the Prophet Mohammed, with work resuming on Monday, August 31.

The Dubai Government Human Resources Department said the holiday would apply to authorities, departments and institutions affiliated with the Dubai Government.

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The decision excludes employees whose roles require them to work shifts or whose duties involve serving the public or operating essential public-service facilities.

Each government entity will determine working hours for those employees in accordance with its operational requirements, ensuring that public services continue efficiently and without interruption throughout the holiday.

The department extended its congratulations on the occasion to the UAE leadership, citizens and residents, wishing the country continued security, prosperity and progress.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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