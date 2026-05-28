Upcoming holiday is one of the most significant religious occasions for Muslims globally
Dubai: Trying to figure out when the UAE's next public holiday is? Well, it's actually next month. Public and private sector employees in the UAE will get one official day off in August to mark Prophet Muhammad's Birthday (PBUH). The holiday is outlined in the UAE Cabinet's resolution on public holidays.
The Prophet's Birthday is expected to fall on Tuesday, August 25, 2026, corresponding to the 12th day of Rabi Al Awwal in the Islamic calendar. As with other Islamic occasions, the exact date remains subject to official confirmation based on moon sighting.
If the UAE applies its public holiday transfer rules, the midweek observance could be shifted to create a longer weekend for residents. This could mean the actual celebration of Prophet Muhammad's Birthday (PBUH) falls on Tuesday, August 25 but the public holiday itself would likely be observed a day earlier, on Monday, August 24.
However, authorities have yet to announce any official arrangements.
The birthday of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is one of the most significant religious occasions for Muslims globally and is typically marked by cultural and spiritual celebrations.
The remainder of 2026 offers a few more breaks:
UAE National Day (Eid Al Etihad) - December 2–3, 2026 (Wednesday and Thursday). With the Friday–Saturday weekend immediately following, employees could enjoy a four-day break.
Strategic use of annual leave around public holidays can dramatically increase your total days off across the year. The key is to watch for mid-week holidays where the transfer rule applies, these offer the best opportunity to bridge into a long weekend with minimal leave used.
A few rules are worth keeping in mind:
Under Article 2 of the Cabinet resolution, most official holidays (excluding Eid holidays) may be shifted to the start or end of the week by Cabinet decision.
Under Article 3, if a holiday falls on a weekend or overlaps with another public holiday, it is not carried forward.
Under Article 4, local governments may approve additional holidays for their departments on special occasions.
The article was published on June 1 and has been updated since.