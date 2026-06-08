Dubai announces Islamic New Year holiday

The Hijri New Year marks the beginning of the Islamic lunar calendar
The Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR) has announced that Monday, June 15, 2026, will be an official holiday for Dubai government entities, departments and institutions in observance of the Islamic New Year 1448 AH. Official working hours will resume on Tuesday, June 16.
Entities operating on a shift basis, or those responsible for the delivery of public services and the management of public facilities, may determine working schedules in line with their operational requirements to ensure the continuity and efficiency of services throughout the holiday period.
DGHR has extended its congratulations and best wishes to the UAE’s leadership, government and people, as well as Arab and Islamic nations, wishing the UAE and its people continued prosperity, stability and progress.
Last week, the UAE declared June 15 a public holiday for employees in both the public and private sectors to mark the Islamic New Year, giving workers across the country a three-day weekend.
The Islamic New Year, also known as the Hijri New Year, marks the beginning of the Islamic lunar calendar and commemorates the migration of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) from Mecca to Medina, known as the Hijra.
The occasion is one of the official public holidays observed in the UAE and across much of the Muslim world. While typically marked with religious reflection rather than public celebrations, it serves as an important date in the Islamic calendar.