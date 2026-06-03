GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 37°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UPDATE

UAE announces Islamic New Year holiday for public and private sectors

Employees will enjoy a three-day extended break. Work resumes on Tuesday

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
UAE announces Islamic New Year holiday for public and private sectors
WAM

The UAE has declared Monday, June 15, a public holiday for employees in both the public and private sectors to mark the Islamic New Year, giving workers across the country a three-day weekend.

The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) announced the holiday on Wednesday, confirming that federal government employees would be off work on Monday in observance of the start of the Hijri year 1448 AH.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

As the holiday falls immediately after the regular weekend on Saturday and Sunday, employees in both sectors are set to benefit from a three-day break before returning to work on Tuesday, June 16.

The Islamic New Year, also known as the Hijri New Year, marks the beginning of the Islamic lunar calendar and commemorates the migration of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) from Mecca to Medina, known as the Hijra.

The occasion is one of the official public holidays observed in the UAE and across much of the Muslim world. While typically marked with religious reflection rather than public celebrations, it serves as an important date in the Islamic calendar.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Oman's public sector employees will enjoy a three-day break as Islamic New year falls on Thursday, June 18.

Oman announces Islamic NY holiday for public sector

1m read
Huge crowd during Eid Al Adha celebrations at Dubai mall fountain area.

UAE public holidays 2026: When is the next day off?

2m read
Orhan Uddin with the young goats

What Eid Al-Adha looks like for UAE expat families

4m read
Muslim pilgrims gather atop Mount Arafat, also known as Jabal al-Rahma (Mount of Mercy), offering prayers during the pinnacle of the annual Hajj on Tuesday. Hundreds of thousands of worshippers from around the world raised their hands in prayer and repentance on the sacred hill, marking one of the most significant moments of the pilgrimage.

Eid Al Adha 2026: Pilgrims pray at Mount Arafat

2m read