UAE announces Islamic New Year holiday for public and private sectors

Employees will enjoy a three-day extended break. Work resumes on Tuesday
The UAE has declared Monday, June 15, a public holiday for employees in both the public and private sectors to mark the Islamic New Year, giving workers across the country a three-day weekend.
The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) announced the holiday on Wednesday, confirming that federal government employees would be off work on Monday in observance of the start of the Hijri year 1448 AH.
As the holiday falls immediately after the regular weekend on Saturday and Sunday, employees in both sectors are set to benefit from a three-day break before returning to work on Tuesday, June 16.
The Islamic New Year, also known as the Hijri New Year, marks the beginning of the Islamic lunar calendar and commemorates the migration of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) from Mecca to Medina, known as the Hijra.
The occasion is one of the official public holidays observed in the UAE and across much of the Muslim world. While typically marked with religious reflection rather than public celebrations, it serves as an important date in the Islamic calendar.