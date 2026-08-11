Government offices to close on Thursday, with official work resuming on Sunday
Dubai: Kuwait has declared Thursday, August 27, a public holiday to mark the birthday of the Prophet Mohammed, with government offices set to resume work on Sunday, August 30, the Cabinet said on Tuesday.
The decision applies to all ministries, government departments, public authorities and state institutions and marks the Prophet’s birthday for the Islamic year 1448 AH.
The announcement was made during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al Ahmad Al Sabah.
Under the decision, government employees will have Thursday off, followed by the regular Friday-Saturday weekend, giving many public-sector workers a three-day break before returning to work on Sunday.
Government bodies whose operations require special working arrangements will determine their own holiday schedules through the relevant authorities, taking into account the public interest, the Cabinet said.
Such arrangements typically apply to entities providing essential or continuous services where operations cannot be fully suspended during official holidays.
The Prophet Mohammed’s birthday, known as Mawlid Al Nabawi, is observed on the 12th day of Rabi Al Awwal, the third month of the Islamic calendar.
Kuwait’s announcement confirms the official holiday arrangements for government employees ahead of the occasion later this month.