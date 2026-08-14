UAE observatory captures Rabi Al Awwal crescent as Prophet Mohammed’s Birthday draws near
Abu Dhabi: The International Astronomical Centre has shared images of the crescent moon marking the beginning of Rabi Al Awwal 1448 AH, the Islamic month in which Muslims commemorate the birth of the Prophet Muhammed (PBUH).
The crescent was photographed from the centre’s Al Khatim Astronomical Observatory after sunset on Thursday, 13 August. The first image released by the centre shows a single exposure without image stacking, while the second combines a number of images to make the slender crescent more clearly visible.
The International Astronomical Centre maintains dedicated observations for each Hijri month, including crescent visibility maps, sighting reports from observers around the world and information on the official start of the month in different countries.
The sighting draws attention to Rabi Al Awwal not only as the third month of the Islamic lunar calendar, but also because its 12th day is widely observed as Al Mawlid Al Nabawi, or the birthday of the Prophet Mohammed.
What is Rabi Al Awwal?
Rabi Al Awwal, literally “the first spring”, is the third of the 12 months of the Hijri calendar. Unlike the Gregorian calendar, the Islamic calendar is lunar, with months beginning around the sighting of the new crescent and lasting 29 or 30 days.
Because a Hijri year is about 10 to 11 days shorter than a Gregorian year, Islamic occasions move earlier through the Gregorian calendar from one year to the next.
Rabi Al Awwal has particular religious significance because the Prophet Mohammed’s birthday is commemorated on the 12th day of the month in the UAE and many other Muslim countries. UAE government information also identifies 12 Rabi Al Awwal as the date of the Prophet’s Birthday.
When is the Prophet’s Birthday in the UAE in 2026?
The UAE’s official public holiday framework grants one day of holiday for the Prophet’s Birthday on 12 Rabi Al Awwal. The rule applies under the Cabinet resolution governing official holidays in the country.
However, the UAE has declared Friday, 28 August 2026, a public holiday to mark the Prophet Mohammed’s Birthday.
The holiday applies to federal government entities and the private sector, while Dubai government departments will also close for the occasion, with normal working hours resuming on Monday, 31 August.
Why does the crescent matter?
The Hijri calendar is closely tied to the lunar cycle, and the appearance of the crescent is used to establish the beginning of Islamic months.
That makes crescent observations particularly important ahead of religious occasions whose dates are set according to the Hijri calendar rather than a fixed Gregorian date.
In the case of Rabi Al Awwal, establishing the beginning of the month also fixes the countdown to the 12th day, and, in the UAE, to the official public holiday marking the Prophet’s Birthday.