Plan your 2027 breaks around UAE’s public holidays and long weekends
Dubai: Planning your holidays for 2027? The UAE is set to have several public holidays throughout the year, including New Year, Eid Al Fitr, Arafah Day and Eid Al Adha, Islamic New Year, the Prophet’s Birthday and Eid Al Etihad.
While some dates can be confirmed in advance, Islamic holidays are based on the Hijri calendar and remain subject to official moon sightings. Here is a look at the expected UAE public holidays in 2027, including the potential long weekends.
The first public holiday of 2027 will be New Year’s Day on Friday, January 1.
As the holiday falls on a Friday, residents can expect a three-day weekend, with Saturday and Sunday following the public holiday. The first working day of 2027 will be Monday, January 4.
Eid Al Fitr, which marks the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, is expected to begin on March 9, 2027.
Ramadan is currently expected to begin on February 8, 2027. Eid Al Fitr will last for either three or four days, depending on the sighting of the Shawwal crescent moon.
If the crescent moon is not sighted on the evening of the 29th day of Ramadan and the fasting month completes 30 days, March 12 will be added as an Eid holiday, giving residents a four-day public holiday.
In this scenario, the weekend immediately following the holiday could give residents a six-day break.
Arafah Day, one of the holiest days in Islam, is followed by Eid Al Adha, which brings three additional days of public holiday.
The holiday is expected to run from May 15 to May 18, 2027, although the exact dates will depend on the official sighting of the Dhu Al Hijja crescent moon.
The Islamic New Year, also known as Hijri New Year, is marked on the first day of Muharram. The date is dependent on the sighting of the moon, but the holiday is currently expected to fall on Sunday, June 6, 2027.
The Prophet’s Birthday (PBUH), or Mawlid Al Nabawi, is observed by Muslims on the 12th day of the Hijri month of Rabi Al Awwal. The date is subject to moon sighting. In 2027, the holiday is currently expected to fall on Saturday, August 14.
The UAE will celebrate its 56th Eid Al Etihad (National Day) in 2027 with a two-day public holiday.
The holidays are expected to fall on Thursday, December 2, and Friday, December 3.
With the weekend immediately following, residents could enjoy a four-day break from Thursday, December 2 to Sunday, December 5.
It is important to note that Islamic public holiday dates in the UAE are based on the Hijri calendar and depend on the sighting of the crescent moon.
Each Hijri month lasts either 29 or 30 days. Crescent-sighting committees convene on the 29th day of each Hijri month to determine whether the new moon has been sighted. If the crescent is seen, the new Hijri month begins the following day. If it is not sighted, the current month completes 30 days.
Important: Islamic holiday dates are estimates and can change depending on official moon sightings and announcements by the UAE authorities.