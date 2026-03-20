Festivities across the UAE mark Eid Al Fitr with joy and togetherness.
Residents across the UAE were seen exchanging warm Eid Al Fitr greetings, visiting family and friends, and celebrating the festive occasion with joy and togetherness. From mosques to neighbourhoods, the spirit of Eid was visible everywhere, with communities coming together safely to mark the end of Ramadan.
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