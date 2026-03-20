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Eid Al Fitr joy: UAE comes alive with Eid celebrations and greetings

Festivities across the UAE mark Eid Al Fitr with joy and togetherness.

Last updated:
Virendra Saklani, Chief Visual Journalist and Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
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Families and friends exchange Eid wishes across the emirates.
Families and friends exchange Eid wishes across the emirates.
Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Residents across the UAE were seen exchanging warm Eid Al Fitr greetings, visiting family and friends, and celebrating the festive occasion with joy and togetherness. From mosques to neighbourhoods, the spirit of Eid was visible everywhere, with communities coming together safely to mark the end of Ramadan.

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Celebrating Eid Al Fitr: Residents greet each other after prayers at Al Noor Mosque, Sharjah.
Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
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Children distribute sweets after Eid Al Fitr prayers at Al Noor Mosque, Sharjah.
Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
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Joyful Eid moments: Friends and relatives exchange greetings at Al Noor Mosque, Sharjah.
Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
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Eid joy in Sharjah: Children delight worshippers with chocolates after Eid prayers at Al Noor Mosque.
Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
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Worshippers gather for Eid prayers at Al Noor Mosque, Sharjah.
Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
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Sharjah’s Al Noor Mosque sees large turnout for Eid prayers.
Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
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Residents attend Eid prayers at Al Noor Mosque, Sharjah.
Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
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In the early hours of Friday, residents across the UAE gathered at mosques to offer Eid Al Fitr prayers, marking the joyous end of Ramadan.
Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Related Topics:
RamadanEidUAESharjah

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