AR Rahman’s son AR Ameen in Chennai car accident, suffers minor injuries

AR Rahman’s son AR Ameen escapes with minor bruises in Chennai car crash
A Sunday evening drive turned tense for AR Ameen, son of composer AR Rahman, when his car was hit by another vehicle near the Kathipara flyover in Guindy, Chennai. The singer, who was heading toward the city from Koyambedu with a friend in the car, escaped serious injury, coming away with only minor bruises from the impact.
According to a report by the Times of India, the collision happened when a Wagon-R reportedly merged onto the main road from a side lane and struck Ameen's Porsche near the busy flyover junction. Police attributed the crash to this sudden entry from the side road.
Both Ameen and his friend were taken to Kauvery Hospital as a precaution, treated, and released the same day. The driver of the Wagon-R, who also sustained injuries, was admitted separately at Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital and was later discharged as well.
In the aftermath, the Adyar Traffic Investigation Wing seized both vehicles involved, and a formal case has been filed as police work to piece together exactly how the accident occurred.
Being Rahman's son comes with an obvious shadow, but Ameen has spent years stepping out from under it. His playback career began back in 2015, lending his voice to "Maula Salli Wasallim" in Mani Ratnam's O Kadhal Kanmani, a debut that set him on a path across languages and genres, including stage appearances alongside his father on international concert tours.
His recent slate has kept him busy: he sang the Tamil rendition of "Chikiri Chikiri" for Ram Charan's upcoming Peddi, and teamed up with Jasleen Royal for the independent track "Bheegi Bheegi," a single that came with a music video starring Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur.
As his son recovers from the scare, AR Rahman himself has no shortage on his plate, currently attached to the two-part mythological epic Ramayana, the period drama Batwara 1947, and Moon Walk.