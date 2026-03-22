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AR Rahman all set to perform at CSK’s Roar 2026

The inaugural fan event will give close look at the CSK line-up for IPL 2026

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Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
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AR Rahman all set to perform at CSK’s Roar 2026
Gulf News Archive

Dubai: AR Rahman is set to headline a spectacular musical evening at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday evening, as the five-time champions Chennai Super Kings host their inaugural Roar 2026 fan event in the lead-up to the Indian Premier League, which kicks off on March 28.

The Roar 2026 celebration will see the full squad unveiled before a packed crowd. Fans will get their first close look at the CSK line-up for IPL 2026 — including new signing Sanju Samson and iconic captain MS Dhoni — as the players take the field for a practice session ahead of the new season.

The evening will also feature appearances from former CSK greats such as Suresh Raina, Matthew Hayden, Murali Vijay, Subramaniam Badrinath, and Dwayne Bravo, all of whom played key roles in the franchise’s success over the years.

Interestingly, Hayden and Bravo are currently associated with Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders respectively for IPL 2026. The former stars will take part in a special exhibition match against the current CSK squad, as the franchise honours their contributions.

Later in the evening, Rahman will be joined by Sivakarthikeyan to deliver electrifying performances that promise to captivate the audience.

CSK also unveiled the event poster on their official Instagram account on Saturday, teasing fans with the message: “FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER! CSK stars, OG Super Kings and A.R. Rahman are coming together for one unforgettable night!”

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Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
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