Sanju Samson arrives in Chennai ahead of IPL 2026

He also expressed gratitude for the support he received from Chennai fans during the T20 World Cup, saying, “I was surprised by the support I got from the Chennai crowd during the World Cup. I think I am lucky — maybe they see me as one of them. I will give my best for CSK.”

“I am really excited to be part of CSK. I had spoken to Dhoni bhai over the phone and shared the dressing room with him when I was with the Indian team. I’ve always had positive vibes after interacting with him. I’ll be spending close to two months with him at CSK, and I’m really looking forward to it. It will be a great opportunity to observe him closely and learn from him,” he said.

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.