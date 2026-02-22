GOLD/FOREX
MS Dhoni to play in IPL 2026, CSK CEO confirms

CSK star has led Yellow Brigade to five titles so far

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
1 MIN READ
Chennai Super Kings' captain MS Dhoni watches the ball after playing a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on May 20, 2025.
AFP

Dubai: Former India captain MS Dhoni is set to feature in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), according to Kasi Viswanathan, CEO of Chennai Super Kings, as reported by Indian media.

“He will play, he will play,” Viswanathan said when asked whether Dhoni would represent CSK in the forthcoming season.

IPL 2026 is scheduled to take place from March 26 to May 31. Although Dhoni has not issued an official statement, the franchise’s confirmation has heightened anticipation over his continued participation in the tournament.

Widely regarded as one of the IPL’s greatest captains, Dhoni has guided Chennai Super Kings to five titles — in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021 and 2023 — making him one of the most successful leaders in the league’s history.

Over the course of his IPL career, Dhoni has captained in 235 matches, recording 136 wins and maintaining a win percentage of 57.87%. His leadership is often praised for its calm approach, tactical awareness, smart field placements and his ability to develop young talent.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
