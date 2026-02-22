MS Dhoni to play in IPL 2026, CSK CEO confirms

CSK star has led Yellow Brigade to five titles so far
Dubai: Former India captain MS Dhoni is set to feature in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), according to Kasi Viswanathan, CEO of Chennai Super Kings, as reported by Indian media.
“He will play, he will play,” Viswanathan said when asked whether Dhoni would represent CSK in the forthcoming season.
IPL 2026 is scheduled to take place from March 26 to May 31. Although Dhoni has not issued an official statement, the franchise’s confirmation has heightened anticipation over his continued participation in the tournament.
Widely regarded as one of the IPL’s greatest captains, Dhoni has guided Chennai Super Kings to five titles — in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021 and 2023 — making him one of the most successful leaders in the league’s history.
Over the course of his IPL career, Dhoni has captained in 235 matches, recording 136 wins and maintaining a win percentage of 57.87%. His leadership is often praised for its calm approach, tactical awareness, smart field placements and his ability to develop young talent.