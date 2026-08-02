He found fame in his forties and became one of television's most unforgettable mobsters
Dubai: Vincent Pastore, the Bronx-born actor who played Salvatore Bonpensiero on The Sopranos, has died at the age of 80. He was found at home on Saturday, and a representative confirmed the death the same day.
He came to acting late, at 42, after two decades running bars and nightclubs. What followed was a career of close to 200 screen credits and one of the most talked-about character deaths in television history.
His manager Robert Attermann said Pastore, a longtime resident of the Bronx, died at home, and confirmed that friends found his body on Saturday. No cause of death was provided.
The Fire Department of New York received a call about an unresponsive man at around 2.30pm local time, which is 10.30pm UAE time on Saturday. Pastore was already dead when crews arrived. His manager had not heard from him for three days, though a close friend said the actor's driver had spoken to him by phone on Friday night.
Accounts of who found him differ slightly between outlets. The Hollywood Reporter cited Steve Villano, who described himself as the actor's right-hand man, saying he found him and that Pastore appeared to have died in his sleep. Deadline reported the body was discovered by a neighbour, and that the death is believed to be from natural causes and is not being investigated by the medical examiner.
Pastore was born in the Bronx on 14 July 1946. He served in the Vietnam War before graduating from Pace University with a degree in drama. He then made a living running and owning bars and nightclubs for two decades, and did not turn to acting until he was 42.
He met Matt and Kevin Dillon, who came to see him in a community play, and Kevin helped him land his first role.
Small parts followed in Martin Scorsese's GoodFellas in 1990 and Brian De Palma's Carlito's Way in 1993, before a more substantial turn as the right-hand man to Alan Arkin's mob boss in the 1995 comedy The Jerky Boys. His other credits include Mickey Blue Eyes, Two Family House, Riding in Cars with Boys, Witness to the Mob, Deuces Wild, Serving Sara and Shark Tale.
By the end he had appeared in nearly 200 films and television projects, most often as an Italian American bad guy, and twice in singing roles on Broadway. He also fronted a band called Gangster Squad, which played small venues around New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.
David Chase's The Sopranos gave him his signature part in 1999: Tony Soprano's longtime best friend and mob enforcer turned FBI informant, whose murder became one of the show's most memorable scenes.
In the second-season finale, Funhouse, Sal is shot dead on a boat by Tony, Paulie and Silvio, and dumped overboard. Pastore had appeared in 21 of the show's first 26 episodes and was hugely popular with viewers. He returned four more times in flashbacks and dream sequences before the series ended in 2007.
He was philosophical about being written out. Recalling the flight to Los Angeles for his next film, he said: "I was 50 years old … and I'm on a plane and I'm going to work."
Michael Imperioli, who played Christopher Moltisanti, wrote on Instagram: "Our beloved friend and collaborator VINCENT PASTORE has passed away. This is a hard one for us, it seems like I've known Vinny forever."
He continued: "We did lots of work together and travelled all over the USA as well as Italy and Australia. Lots of good times. Lots of laughs. Vinny was a kind-hearted brother who cared deeply about his family and friends. I will miss him always."
Steven Van Zandt, who played Silvio Dante, posted on X: "Another irreplaceable brother gone. It never gets any easier. Travel well, Vincenzo."
Joe Pantoliano, who played Ralph Cifaretto, wrote: "God bless him. He made it to 80. Vin and I were never actually on set together, but through our Sopranos family I got to know him over the years. I always liked him."
Pantoliano added: "He had this incredible appetite for the business, and he never lost that spark. That always made me smile. My heart goes out to his family, his friends and everyone who loved him. Rest easy, Vin."
Jamie-Lynn Sigler, who played Meadow Soprano, described him as a wonderful actor and a kind and loving man. Another friend wrote of losing her dearest big brother friend after 35 years, calling it a tremendous loss.
His manager put it plainly. "To the world, he will always be remembered as the unforgettable 'Big Pussy,'" Attermann said, "but to those of us who knew him, he was so much more."
Pastore is survived by his daughter, Renee Pastore.