Filipina actress Bea Alonzo weds billionaire Vincent Co in intimate civil ceremony at Makati City Hall: Report

Actress weds billionaire in low-key Makati rites officiated by Mayor Binay
MANILA: Filipino actress Bea Alonzo and billionaire businessman Vincent Co have reportedly tied the knot in a private civil wedding, sparking widespread excitement among fans and dominating social media conversations Tuesday.
Makati City Mayor Nancy Binay confirmed the news by posting a smiling selfie with Alonzo at City Hall, captioning it “Coffee w/ coffeemate #onemorechance.”
In a Facebook post, Binay shared a photo of the couple and wrote, “Kinasal ko na po sila. Congratulations & Best wishes Vincent & Bea.”
Sources at the venue and entertainment reporter Ogie Diaz had earlier indicated the couple exchanged vows in a simple evening ceremony Monday, July 13, officiated by the lady mayor.
The photo shared by GMA News shows Alonzo, 38, in a white outfit holding a bouquet of white flowers, standing beside Co in a white barong tagalog-style shirt, with Binay in traditional attire beside them at what appears to be an official desk with documents.
Alonzo’s camp has not yet issued an official statement confirming the marriage.
Co, 47, is president of Puregold Price Club president.
Months of speculation have surrounded the couple's postponed wedding in Spain.
The low-key event, reportedly attended by only a small number of people including Secosana bag owners as witnesses and without immediate family members present, follows reports of a previously planned wedding in Spain that did not push through, PeopleAsia reported.
Alonzo, a longtime Kapuso star known for romantic leading roles in hits like “One More Chance” and “The Love Affair,” has kept her relationship with Co, president of Puregold Price Club, relatively private despite public speculation.
The couple’s union marks a new chapter for the 37-year-old actress after high-profile past relationships.
News of the civil rites quickly went viral on X and other platforms, with fans flooding comments with congratulations and heart emojis.
It has been speculated that a church wedding may follow at a later date.