Bea Alonzo's real-life fairytale: Wedding bells ring for retail tycoon Vincent Co and Kapuso Queen

Bea Alonzo's dreamy path to 'I Do' with Puregold billionaire heir Ferdinand Vincent Co
Manila: Filipina actress Bea Alonzo is scripting her own happily ever after.
The beloved Kapuso actress, known for her captivating roles in hits like Start-Up PH and her effortless charm on and off screen, has found her real-life leading man in Ferdinand Vincent Pe Co, the dashing president of Puregold Price Club, Inc.
Their romance, a perfect blend of star power and quiet sophistication, has fans buzzing with excitement — and now, wedding bells are officially ringing!It all started with those tantalising public sightings that had everyone whispering.
Back in early 2025, Bea and Vincent were spotted together at a Puregold event at the World Trade Center in Pasay City, where Bea turned heads in her elegant ensemble, cheering on her rumored beau.
Soon after, they made things Instagram-official in a subtle way during a romantic getaway to Andalucía, Spain.
Vincent posted scenic snaps from his family's picturesque vineyard, and eagle-eyed fans noticed Bea's posts from the same spot — complete with matching outfits and that undeniable glow of new love.
Insiders whispered that the trip was a big step, with Vincent introducing Bea to the family's stunning estate, hinting at serious intentions from the get-go.
By June, the couple stepped out hand-in-hand at another company event, looking every bit the power duo — Bea radiant in white, Vincent beaming with pride.
And who could forget that heartwarming moment when John Lloyd Cruz, Bea's longtime friend and co-star, invited the pair for a cozy meal?
It was all smiles and good vibes, proving their circle of loved ones was already rooting for them.
Then came the official confirmation at the GMA Gala 2025 in August: Bea, glowing in her gala gown, told reporters with a shy smile, "I think it's very obvious," finally putting the rumors to rest about her blossoming relationship with the low-profile retail heir.
Fans erupted in joy — after all, Bea, at 37, deserves this chapter of pure happiness after her previous engagement to Dominic Roque ended amicably in 2024.
Fast-forward to this March, and the fairy tale took a delightful twist.
During a routine church livestream at St. Peter the Apostle Parish in Manila, the marriage "banns" (announcement) popped up on screen, listing Ferdinand Vincent Pe Co as the groom and Phylbert Angelli Escalante Ranollo — Bea's full name — as the bride.
It was an accidental reveal that sent social media into a frenzy of heart emojis and well-wishes.
Sources close to the couple say the wedding is set for next month.
What makes this union so feel-good?
Vincent, 45, brings a grounded, family-oriented energy to Bea's vibrant showbiz life.
As the eldest son of retail tycoons Lucio and Susan Co, he's part of an empire while staying refreshingly down to earth.
Together, they've been spotted in "meet the parents" mode, blending their worlds seamlessly, according to local tabloid Bandera.
Bea's journey — from on-screen heartbreaks to this real-life romance — reminds us all that love comes when you least expect it, often in the most magical ways.
As Manila's media mills with anticipation, fans are wishing for Bea and Vincent a lifetime of love, laughter, new gifts of life, and maybe a few spontaneous trips back to that vineyard.
Imagine the scene: a vineyard on rolling hills, intimate vows under the Spanish sky, and perhaps a touch of Filipino flair with Puregold goodies as favours. It's the stuff of rom-com dreams.