How this 20-year-old Emirati filmmaker is preserving the legacy of the UAE's first female teacher

A new generation captures the enduring impact of a historic classroom pioneer
Dubai: Some of the UAE's most important stories live quietly in family homes, passed down through conversations, photographs, and memories, until someone decides to preserve them.
For 20-year-old Emirati filmmaker Noor Al Qasimi, that someone was her. As a third-year film student in Sharjah, she has set out to document the life of her grandmother, Sheikha Nama bint Majid Al Qasimi, the UAE's first Emirati female teacher, for a university assignment. She has never expected the documentary, “The First,” to strike such a chord with audiences.
Framed as a letter from granddaughter to grandmother, the documentary has featured the life and legacy of the woman who helped shape the country's early education system. More than a historical account, it has been her personal tribute to her grandmother who opened doors for generations of Emirati women to come.
The film recently won Best Emirati Film at the 12th Emirates Film Festival held on July 26 and has also been recognised at the Dubai City Film Festival and the Mannheim Arts & Film Festival.
Yet for Al Qasimi, the biggest achievement is not the awards. It is knowing that one of the women who helped shape the UAE's future will not be forgotten and that her story may inspire others to preserve the legacies hidden within their own families.
Growing up, Al Qasimi has always known that her grandmother made history. However, like many grandchildren, she has simply regarded her as family.
“I grew up knowing that my grandmother had achieved something historically significant, but to me, she was always simply my grandmother,” Al Qasimi told Gulf News.
That perspective has changed as she grew older.
“As I became older, I began to understand the courage it must have taken for her to become the UAE's first Emirati female teacher at a time when women had far fewer opportunities.
The more she reflected on her grandmother's achievements, the more she has felt a responsibility to preserve her story, not just for her family, but for the UAE.
Making “The First” has become an emotional journey that reshaped her understanding of both her grandmother and herself.
“To me, she was more than just my grandmother; she inspires me every single day,” exclaimed Al Qasimi.
While researching and filming, she has discovered the depth of her grandmother's resilience.
“I learned more about her strength, determination, and the sacrifices she made to create opportunities for the generations that came after her.”
The documentary has also helped Al Qasimi appreciate the power of filmmaking.
“I realised that filmmaking could be a way for me to preserve memory, understand my identity, and connect more deeply with where I come from.”
Al Qasimi added, “The film began as a portrait of my grandmother, but it also became a personal journey of understanding my own place within her legacy.”
Al Qasimi’s work has been formed by recurring themes of memory, family, identity, and Emirati heritage. She believes family stories can disappear over time if they are not recorded.
“Memory can be fragile, especially within families, and stories can easily disappear when they are not documented,” shared Al Qasimi.
Although her films have been deeply rooted in Emirati culture, their emotional core can resonate with audiences everywhere.
“Most people understand what it means to miss someone, to carry memories of their family, or to question where they belong. I want my work to show that culturally specific stories can still create very human and emotional connections.”
Winning awards has only strengthened Al Qasimi’s desire to continue telling stories that might otherwise be lost.
According to her, there are still many untold stories across Emirati families and communities, particularly those of women, older generations, and individuals whose contributions helped shape the nation.
“I want to create a niche centred around ‘the firsts’ of the UAE, the pioneers who were the first to enter their fields, challenge expectations, and open doors for future generations,” stated Al Qasimi.
For her, these films have been more than celebrating achievements.
“There are so many important individuals whose stories are at risk of being forgotten and I want to preserve their legacies through film.”
Despite the success of “The First,” Al Qasimi still considers herself a student, learning with every project.
“The First began as a university assignment to create a documentary and I never imagined it would go on to receive awards and connect with audiences in the UAE and internationally,” said Al Qasimi.
Now, she has advised other aspiring filmmakers to stop waiting for the “right” moment and simply begin.
“A story does not have to be large or complicated to be meaningful. Sometimes the story closest to you is the one most worth telling.”
She has encouraged Emirati filmmakers to explore the stories within their own families and communities, while reminding expatriate filmmakers that the UAE's diverse society also offers countless stories worth documenting, with sincerity, curiosity, and respect.