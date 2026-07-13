Report says Dh3bn in social spending strengthened families and national resilience
Dubai: The UAE allocated Dh3.035 billion to proactive social policies and services in 2025 to strengthen social preparedness and support the stability of Emirati families, according to a parliamentary report adopted by the Federal National Council.
The report, prepared by the Financial, Economic and Industrial Affairs Committee on the federal draft law approving the UAE's consolidated financial statements for the 2025 fiscal year, said the budget was fully implemented, reflecting continued efforts to develop a social protection system capable of responding to economic and social changes, according to Al Khaleej newspaper.
It said presidential initiatives helped ease the impact of inflation and improve living standards for Emirati families, reinforcing social cohesion and strengthening society's ability to respond to future challenges.
The committee said proactive security and social preparedness are fundamental to national stability and sustainable development, adding that the country's ability to respond to future challenges depends on the integration of security and social protection systems.
It noted that government spending in 2025 reflected a proactive approach that combined public security, social stability and community empowerment.
According to the report, specialised authorities continued to enhance security capabilities through advanced technologies and smart systems for crime prevention, crisis management and disaster response.
Programmes in this area achieved a 100 per cent implementation rate, contributing to the continuity of essential services and helping the UAE retain its position as the world's safest country in the 2026 Safety Index.
The report also highlighted programmes supporting people of determination, with 123 initiatives delivered under a Dh38.1 million budget, all completed in full. The programmes included early screening, rehabilitation, educational inclusion and vocational training.
A total of 1,168 children underwent early screening, while physiotherapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy services were provided to 163, 218 and 305 beneficiaries respectively. Individual education plans achieved a success rate of 90.6 per cent.
The report noted that 45 children were integrated into mainstream schools, 169 students received vocational rehabilitation training and 194 people secured employment through partnerships with relevant organisations. The total number of employed people of determination in the UAE rose to 4,637 in 2025, up from 4,443 a year earlier.
Support for senior citizens also expanded, with 46 dedicated programmes implemented through a Dh23.9 million budget, all completed in full to enhance integrated care and specialised services.
The committee concluded that investment in proactive security, social protection and community empowerment represents a direct investment in national preparedness, arguing that a country's ability to confront future challenges depends not only on strong security institutions but also on a cohesive society with high levels of stability, trust and participation in development.