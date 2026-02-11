Pharmaceutical industry regulations should be strengthened
The Federal National Council (FNC) has approved a set of recommendations urging the government to strengthen national security in the pharmaceutical and medical supplies sectors. Among the key recommendations, the council called for reducing medicine prices and publishing the names of banned drugs on official websites. It also emphasised ensuring the sustainability of pharmaceutical and medical supply industries, improving access to medicines and medical supplies, and enhancing their impact on quality of life.
In detail, the FNC approved the recommendations related to the topic “Government Policy on Achieving National Security for the Pharmaceutical and Medical Supplies Industries,” which was discussed during the council’s third session of the third ordinary term of the 18th legislative chapter, held on January 7, 2026. The session was attended by Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of Health and Prevention, and Saeed bin Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Drug Establishment.
The council adopted 18 recommendations, to be submitted to the Cabinet, covering three key pillars:
sustainability of pharmaceutical and medical supplies industries;
improving access to medicines and medical supplies and their impact on quality of life; and
legislation supporting investment, innovation, and quality assurance in the pharmaceutical and medical supplies sectors.
Under this pillar, the council recommended the strategic stockpiling of active pharmaceutical ingredients sufficient for at least five years, in cooperation with the pharmaceutical manufacturing sector, based on production needs. It also called for establishing long-term partnerships with producing countries such as China, India, and Brazil to enhance national drug security.
The Council further recommended directing domestic pharmaceutical factories toward specialised production, prioritising innovative biologic medicines through partnerships with international manufacturers as an initial step, followed by transferring manufacturing technology to the UAE.
The council urged encouraging insurance companies to include locally produced medical products within their coverage and prioritizing national products in government tenders. It also recommended prescribing medicines by their scientific (generic) names rather than trade names to enhance the position of national products.
Additional recommendations included developing awareness strategies to highlight the quality of locally manufactured pharmaceuticals and providing transparent information about manufacturing standards, regulatory oversight, and quality controls.
The council also called for establishing specialised national institutes and introducing academic and applied programs in pharmaceutical professions through stronger partnerships between universities and the pharmaceutical industry. A comprehensive strategy to attract Emirati talent to the sector was recommended, including scholarships, training programs, financial incentives, and tax benefits for companies employing high percentages of UAE nationals, along with awareness programs about career prospects in the industry and its vital role in supporting national health and economic security.
The recommendations further stressed enhancing cooperation between academic institutions and healthcare facilities through the creation of specialized clinical research units, drawing on the US National Institutes of Health (NIH) model. They also called for establishing advanced laboratories and research centers, launching collaborative programmes among government, universities, and pharmaceutical companies, and creating dedicated research funding mechanisms and business incubators to support innovation in drug development and manufacturing.
The council recommended attracting research talent and specialised skills in pharmaceutical industries by adopting successful international practices such as visiting scientist programmes and partnerships with global research centres. It also called for establishing a unified national data platform through cooperation among government entities, academic institutions, hospitals, and pharmaceutical manufacturers to integrate data for monitoring drug availability, tracking supply disruptions, improving government procurement, and enhancing transparency in drug pricing and registration to support national health policy planning.
The recommendations included calls to reduce the prices of medicines, particularly innovative drugs, through coordination with global pharmaceutical companies that have chosen the UAE as a regional hub. The council also urged launching public awareness campaigns modeled on Singapore’s approach to warn against purchasing medicines from unofficial sources, publishing the names of detected banned medicines, and adopting an official certification mark for approved pharmacies and websites similar to the European Union model.
Investment in pharmaceuticals
Under the legislative pillar, the recommendations emphasised including locally manufactured generic medicines among products eligible for fast-track marketing approval in the executive regulations being prepared under Article (14) of Federal Decree-Law No. (38) of 2024. This would accelerate the entry of generics into the local market and ensure the availability of safe, effective medicines at reasonable prices.
The council also called for establishing a national unit for international regulatory alignment within the Emirates Drug Establishment to strengthen cooperation with authorities such as the FDA and EMA through agreements and memoranda of understanding, enabling information exchange, joint evaluations, and reviews of medicines manufactured and registered in the UAE. This would speed up approval processes and facilitate the acceptance of UAE-made medicines in global markets.
Furthermore, the recommendations stressed the need to provide effective investment incentives, including energy support, preferential land allocation, customs exemptions on raw materials, and tax incentives linked to manufacturing and research and development. These measures would be implemented under the incentives system to be issued by the Cabinet pursuant to Article (30) of Federal Decree-Law No. (38) of 2024.
The council also called for clearly regulating the circulation, licensing, and oversight of herbal products and traditional remedies under Federal Decree-Law No. (38) of 2024 on medical products, the pharmacy profession, and pharmaceutical establishments.